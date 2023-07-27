Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Detroit Tigers, July 27 Game 2
The Los Angeles Angels have taken the first two games of their three-game series in Detroit including Game 1 of this doubleheader. Shohei Ohtani pitched his first career complete-game shutout, Taylor Ward homered twice, and Trey Cabbage drove in three. The Halos cut their deficit in the WIld Card race to 3.5 games and will look for another win before their big series north of the border.
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval returns to the ballpark where he threw his first and only complete game and shutout in the majors. Sandoval pitched a four-hit shutout against the Tigers last August at Comerica Park. He did not walk a batter and struck out nine. He's had an up-and-down season in 2023, but delivered a gem his last time out as he allowed one run in 7.1 innings pitched.
The Tigers will counter with young right-hander Matt Manning. The 25-year-old has been limited to just seven starts due to injury but he's pitched well when healthy, posting a 3.19 ERA.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Zach Neto - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mickey Moniak - CF
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Mike Moustakas - 3B
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Eduardo Escobar - 1B
9. Luis Rengifo - 2B
Detroit Tigers starting lineup
1. Matt Vierling - CF
2. Andy Ibanez - 2B
3. Spencer Torkelson - 1B
4. Kerry Carpenter - RF
5. Javier Baez - SS
6. Jake Rogers - C
7. Miguel Cabrera - DH
8. Zach McKinstry - LF
9. Zack Short - 3B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Shohei Ohtani dazzled on the mound and helped the Angels win the opener, but at the plate he was a no-show. Ohtani was hitless in five at-bats with a pair of strikeouts. The Angels just won their first game of the season in which he did not reach base. Obviously they'd benefit greatly if he had a better showing offensively in game two.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Zach Neto has returned after sitting out the last couple of games with a back injury, and will look to be the sparkplug he has been all year long. The Angels always seem to play better in every facet of the game when he's in the lineup, so hopefully his presence will help them sweep the doubleheader and series.