Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Detroit Tigers, September 15
The last time the Los Angeles Angels faced off against the Detroit Tigers might've been their high point of the season. They swept the Tigers in Detroit in a series that included a Shohei Ohtani complete game shutout on the mound and a two-homer game at the plate. Now, the Angels are in a different situation, out of the playoff race and potentially without Shohei Ohtani. The Angels are 68-79 after losing two of three in Seattle while the Tigers have a very similar record of 67-79 on the year after losing two of three to the Reds.
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning is set to make his 20th start of the season for the Angels, looking for his first win in nearly one month. Canning hasn't pitched poorly, but has gotten a total of six runs of support from the Angels in his last three starts. He enters this outing with a 4.34 ERA in 21 appearances (19 starts) and 110 innings of work.
The Tigers will send left-hander Tarik Skubal to the mound in what will be his 13th start of the year. Skubal had a great year in 2022 but it was cut short due to injury, and he spent the first three months of this season on the IL recovering from the same injury. Skubal has been quite good since returning, posting a 3.47 ERA in 12 starts and 62.1 innings of work. He's coming off five scoreless innings in a win against the White Sox.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Kyren Paris - CF
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Brandon Drury - 1B
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
6. Randal Grichuk - DH
7. David Fletcher - 2B
8. Jordyn Adams - LF
9. Brett Phillips - RF
Detroit Tigers starting lineup
1. Matt Vierling - LF
2. Spencer Torkelson - 1B
3. Kerry Carpenter - RF
4. Miguel Cabrera - DH
5. Andre Lipcius - 3B
6. Zach McKinstry - 2B
7. Javier Baez - SS
8. Jake Rogers - C
9. Parker Meadows - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Logan O'Hoppe had a great start to the Angels series in Seattle with his two home run game, but went hitless in his last seven at-bats against the Mariners including all four of his at-bats in the series final game with a pair of strikeouts. O'Hoppe had been the hottest hitter in the Angels lineup prior to the last two games, so he'll look for a better offensive showing today.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Randal Grichuk's ten-game hitting streak was snapped when he struck out as a pinch hitter on Wednesday, but he'll look to get back in the hit column in tonight's game against a pitcher he has two hits against in three at-bats. Grichuk has played much better since being put on waivers, posting a .970 OPS in his 50 at-bats in that span.