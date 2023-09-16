Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Detroit Tigers, September 16
The Los Angeles Angels have now lost three in a row after their embarrassing defeat last night at the hands of the Detroit Tigers. The Halos will look to even the series and surpass Detroit in the overall standings with a win tonight. The Angels enter the game with a record of 68-80 while Detroit sits at 68-79.
Probable starting pitchers
Tyler Anderson has had an abysmal first season with the Angels as his 5.36 ERA would indicate, but he's coming off of his best start of the season by far his last time out against the Guardians. Anderson allowed just two runs while he was able to complete eight innings of work. Anderson was in command all night long, throwing strikes early and often. Hopefully he can find similar success against another AL Central foe.
The Tigers will counter with rookie right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long. The 25-year-old is the 19th-ranked prospect in the Tigers system according to MLB Pipeline and he's set to make his second MLB start. He allowed two runs in five innings of work last week against the White Sox, earning his first MLB win in the process.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Brandon Drury - DH
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. Jared Walsh - RF
6. David Fletcher - 3B
7. Brett Phillips - CF
8. Kyren Paris - 2B
9. Jordyn Adams - LF
Detroit Tigers starting lineup
1. Matt Vierling - CF
2. Andy Ibanez - LF
3. Spencer Torkelson - 1B
4. Kerry Carpenter - RF
5. Miguel Cabrera - DH
6. Tyler Nevin - 3B
7. Javier Baez - SS
8. Carson Kelly - C
9. Zack Short - 2B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
It's been a struggle for Angels rookie Zach Neto since he returned off the IL. Neto returned in Seattle and was looking to finish his rookie season off strong, but he has just one hit in 16 at-bats since being activated with five strikeouts after going hitless in four at-bats on Friday night. Neto has been a sparkplug for this team all season, and will look to get things going offensively tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Jared Walsh came in last night's game off the bench and hit a home run in his only at-bat. Sure, it was meaningless for the Angels, but it had to feel good for Walsh who has had a really rough year. Now, against a righty, Walsh will look to keep the good times rolling and maybe come up with a big hit to help the Angels get a win.