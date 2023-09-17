Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Detroit Tigers, September 17
The Los Angeles Angels lost their fourth in a row on Saturday night in heartbreaking fashion. They had tied the game in the ninth thanks to a pair of dramatic home runs from Jared Walsh and Brett Phillips only to allow a run in the tenth and lose in extras. The Angels will look to salvage the finale of their three-game series with the Tigers this afternoon and win the season series against Detroit.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers has put together two really strong starts in a row to lower his season ERA to 4.77. His last time out was in Seattle and after a rough first inning, he limited the Mariners to three runs in seven innings of work in an Angels victory. Detmers will look to put back-to-back good starts together against a Tigers team he struggled against the only time he faced them in August of last season.
The Tigers will counter with an opener, Miguel Diaz. The right-hander had a 5.37 ERA in 75 MLB appearances heading into this season, but he has 5.2 scoreless innings in his six appearances for Detroit in 2023. Joey Wentz is expected to be the bulk pitcher used today. Wentz has a 6.65 ERA in 22 appearances (18 starts) but has a 4.11 ERA when used as a reliever.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. David Fletcher - SS
3. Brandon Drury - DH
4. Jared Walsh - RF
5. Logan O'Hoppe - C
6. Randal Grichuk - LF
7. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
8. Brett Phillips - CF
9. Kyren Paris - 2B
Detroit Tigers starting lineup
1. Matt Vierling - LF
2. Andy Ibanez - 2B
3. Spencer Torkelson - 1B
4. Kerry Carpenter - RF
5. Jake Rogers - C
6. Tyler Nevin - 3B
7. Javier Baez - DH
8. Zack Short - SS
9. Parker Meadows - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The struggles for Zach Neto continue to pile on, as the rookie shortstop went hitless once again on Saturday night, striking out three times in four at-bats. He did draw a walk, but the Angels need more. Neto now has one hit in 20 at-bats since returning from the IL with eight strikeouts.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Nolan Schanuel had arguably his best offensive game so far as an Angel. He had three hits in five at-bats including his first MLB home run. We know Schanuel can get on base, but him unlocking some power would make him a real big threat out of the leadoff spot. The Angels need Schanuel to be a table-setter, but they also need him to find a way to drive in runs, even if he's driving in himself.