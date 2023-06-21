Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Dodgers, June 20
The Los Angeles Angels return home following a very successful seven-game road trip in which they went 5-2 in Texas and Kansas City. That successful road trip catapulted them into sole possession of the second Wild Card spot in the AL with a 41-33 record. The opponent, the cross-town rival Dodgers. Los Angeles sits at 39-33, third in the NL West after being swept in embarrassing fashion at home against the Giants.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers looks to continue his best stretch of the season, as he's allowed just one run in each of his last two outings. His last time out against the Rangers he gave up one run in six innings pitched. He struck out eight, and was pushed awfully hard, fighting his way out of jams late to keep the Rangers off the board. Detmers has made two starts against the Dodgers and they have not gone well as he has a 9.35 ERA against them entering today's start.
Detmers will be opposed by fellow left-hander Clayton Kershaw. The future Hall of Famer continues to dominate as he's posted a 2.95 ERA through 14 starts this season. He's always pitched well against the Angels as he has a 2.15 ERA against them in 15 starts, including a 2.18 ERA in eight starts at Angel Stadium.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Brandon Drury - 2B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Kevin Padlo - 1B
7. Chad Wallach - C
8. Luis Rengifo - 3B
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Los Angeles Dodgers starting lineup
1. Mookie Betts - RF
2. Freddie Freeman - 1B
3. Will Smith - C
4. J.D. Martinez - DH
5. Miguel Vargas - 2B
6. Jonny Deluca - LF
7. James Outman - CF
8. Miguel Rojas - SS
9. Michael Busch - 3B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
I was a bit surprised to see Luis Rengifo's name in the starting lineup but he's in there starting his seventh straight game. Rengifo has just two hits in his last 28 at-bats and he has just a .598 OPS against lefties this season. Eventually, Rengifo just has to lose playing time even with the injuries. He hasn't been productive for virtually the entire season.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Kevin Padlo is not only making his Angels debut, but he's batting sixth. This too was a bit surprising for me as Padlo doesn't have strong MLB numbers in his limited action, but he swung the bat well in AAA and he homered off of Kershaw in Spring Training.