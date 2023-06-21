Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Dodgers, June 21
The Los Angeles Angels look to rebound from a frustrating loss last night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It felt like everything that could go wrong did go wrong with a bad hop in the infield and a bad review call sealing their fate. They look to split the series against their crosstown rivals tonight and go back to eight games over .500.
Probable starting pitchers
Shohei Ohtani takes the ball for the Angels as he makes his first career start against the Dodgers. Ohtani outdueled Nathan Eovaldi his last time out, delivering six innings and giving up only two runs. He only struck out three which is certainly odd for such a prolific strikeout pitcher like Ohtani, but holding one of the best offenses in baseball to two runs without his best stuff was impressive.
The Dodgers will counter with rookie right-hander Michael Grove. The 26-year-old will be making his 15th career appearance and 13th start. Six of those starts have come this season, and Grove has not pitched well, posting a 7.96 ERA in games he's started and a 8.10 ERA overall. After failing to score last night, the Angels should be able to find a way to score tonight.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - RF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Brandon Drury - 2B
5. Taylor Ward - LF
6. Jared Walsh - 1B
7. Chad Wallach - C
8. Luis Rengifo - 3B
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Los Angeles Dodgers starting lineup
1. Mookie Betts - SS
2. Freddie Freeman - 1B
3. Will Smith - C
4. David Peralta - LF
5. J.D. Martinez - DH
6. Jason Heyward - RF
7. Miguel Vargas - 2B
8. James Outman - CF
9. Michael Busch - 3B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Shohei Ohtani's 15-game hitting streak came to an end last night as he went hitless in four at-bats with a pair of strikeouts. The Angels were shut out not only because of Ohtani going hitless, but this team obviously goes where he goes. Ohtani bouncing back at the plate with a big game would be great.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mickey Moniak gets the start against the right-hander and will look to provide a spark from the top of the order. He continues to swing a hot bat with a pair of multi-hit games on the roadtrip, and will look to help the Angels get a win tonight.