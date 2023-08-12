Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Houston Astros, August 12
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Houston Astros, August 12
The Los Angeles Angels were blown out last night to put them back under .500 on the year. At 58-59 the Halos are 11.5 games back in the AL West and 6.5 games back in the Wild Card race. Unfortunately, they're facing a 67-50 Astros team that they struggle against.
Probable starting pitchers
Tyler Anderson has had a rocky first season as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 4.96 ERA in 20 appearances. He's been better of late though, posting a 3.54 ERA in his last eight appearances. His lone start against the Astros this season came a month ago and was a strange one as he only allowed one run but lasted just three innings and threw 85 pitches as he worked through traffic all night. The Angels will need more length from Anderson tonight.
The Astros will counter with rookie right-hander J.P. France. The 28-year-old has had a fantastic year for Houston when they've really needed him to as he's posted a 2.76 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts). France has already faced the Angels twice and was dominant the first time but struggled his last time seeing them. The Angels will look to get to him again tonight.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. C.J. Cron - 1B
6. Mickey Moniak - CF
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Randal Grichuk - LF
Houston Astros starting lineup
1. Jose Altuve - 2B
2. Alex Bregman - 3B
3. Yordan Alvarez - DH
4. Kyle Tucker - RF
5. Yainer Diaz - C
6. Chas McCormick - LF
7. Jon Singleton - 1B
8. Jeremy Pena - SS
9. Jake Meyers - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Mike Moustakas had himself a rare hitless night last night as the Angels managed just three runs on the evening. Even with France having a good year, he's no Justin Verlander. Hopefully Moose can find a way to contribute offensively.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
J.P. France dominated the Angels his first time seeing them, but Luis Rengifo broke up what was a no-hitter through 5.1 innings with a home run against him to tie that game up at one apiece. The Angels wound up winning that game and each of their next four while Rengifo has settled in nicely as the Angels leadoff hitter, tacking on two more hits last night. Rengifo can hopefully find a way to be impactful once again against France and the Astros.