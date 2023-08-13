Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Houston Astros, August 13
The Los Angeles Angels will look to avoid the sweep in Houston as they continue to struggle with the Astros. After taking back-to-back 11-3 losses against their division rivals, the Angels find themselves back at two games under .500 boasting a record of 58-60. The division is out of reach at this point, but the Angels do trail the final Wild Card spot by 6.5 games still, as their slim playoff hopes do remain somewhat alive. A win today would go a long way.
Probable starting pitchers
The Angels desperately need a win, and with the way Chase Silseth has pitched of late, they're putting themselves in pretty good position to get that win. Silseth has been dominant in his last three starts, arguably putting up the best MLB start in his young career his last time out. Silseth allowed just two runs in seven innings against the Mariners, walking one and striking out 12. Silseth does have to do a better job at limiting the home run ball, but he's been dominant in every other aspect of the game. The Angels need a big start from him this afternoon if they want to avoid the sweep.
The Astros will counter with right-hander Jose Urquidy. The 28-year-old had missed over three months due to injury, but returned last week in New York and faced the Yankees. The start did not go well for Urquidy who allowed five runs in just 3.1 innings of work, but he does have a 3.83 ERA in ten appearances (nine starts) against the Angels in his career.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - CF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Mike Moustakas - 1B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Luis Rengifo - SS
7. Randal Grichuk - LF
8. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
9. Chad Wallach - C
Houston Astros starting lineup
1. Jose Altuve - DH
2. Alex Bregman - 3B
3. Yordan Alvarez - LF
4. Kyle Tucker - RF
5. Chas McCormick - CF
6. Jon Singleton - 1B
7. Mauricio Dubon - 2B
8. Grae Kessinger - SS
9. Martin Maldonado - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
August has not been kind to Mickey Moniak who has just six hits in 33 at-bats this month with 17 strikeouts. Moniak went from one of the best hitters in this Angels lineup to one who can't seem to get things going again offensively. He went hitless in four at-bats last night and has gone hitless in seven at-bats with four strikeouts this series. The Angels need him to get going again.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
The Astros are just the latest tough test for Silseth to face. He's pitched really well against the Braves, Yankees, and Mariners, but it feels like every Angels pitcher struggles at Minute Maid Park. If Silseth puts the Angels in an early hole, it feels unlikely that the bats which also seem to struggle in Houston will pick up the slack. If he can pitch well, it feels like they've got a shot. Let's see which version of Silseth the Angels will get.