Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Houston Astros, July 15
The Los Angeles Angels enter tonight's game losers of six in a row and ten of their last 11 after falling last night to the Houston Astros. With the Angels in the midst of their collapse, they've fallen to 45-47 on the season, eight games back in the AL West and six games back of the third Wild Card spot. They'll look for a win tonight against one of the teams they're chasing in both races.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers had been pitching incredibly well before an uncompetitive start his last time out at Dodger Stadium. Detmers allowed seven runs in just 3.1 innings pitched thanks in large part to three home runs given up. His defense didn't help, but Detmers got shelled. That made his ERA jump from 3.72 all the way to 4.31. He had a great start to his lone outing against the Astros this season but a three-run fifth ruined it, as he allowed four runs in five innings of work.
The Astros will counter with a guy who many believe is the best pitcher in the game, Framber Valdez. The southpaw has a 2.51 ERA in 17 starts this season and has utterly dominated the Angels. He's faced them twice and has allowed a total of one run on eight hits in 15 innings with one walk and 19 strikeouts. He outdueled Shohei Ohtani both times. This includes eight brilliant innings at Angel Stadium in May which he allowed one run in eight innings with no walks in 12 strikeouts.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Zach Neto - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Taylor Ward - LF
4. Mickey Moniak - CF
5. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
6. Mike Moustakas - 1B
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Luis Rengifo - 2B
Houston Astros starting lineup
1. Mauricio Dubon - 2B
2. Jeremy Pena - SS
3. Kyle Tucker - RF
4. Alex Bregman - 3B
5. Jose Abreu - 1B
6. Corey Julks - LF
7. Yeiner Diaz - DH
8. Chas McCormick - CF
9. Martin Maldonado - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Zach Neto went hitless in five at-bats in his first game back off the IL. It was first game action in a month so he definitely does deserve some slack, and he even did drive in a run with a groundout, but the Angels need Neto to provide a spark. Especially if he's hitting out of the leadoff spot like he is tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Most of the Angels lineup has horrific numbers against Framber Valdez, but one player who has seen the ball well against him is Taylor Ward. He has just two hits in seven at-bats against him this season, but has ten hits in 23 at-bats against Valdez in his career. He doesn't have a home run against the southpaw, but having Ward come up with a clutch hit tonight could be how they win this game.