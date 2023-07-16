Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Houston Astros, July 16
The Los Angeles Angels snapped their losing streak in a big way, winning a wild game last night against the Astros to even the series. The Angels now sit at 46-47 on the season. They're still eight back in the AL West, but picked up a game on Houston for the final Wild Card spot and they now trail that race by five games. They'll look to keep the momentum going tonight.
Probable starting pitchers
Tyler Anderson takes the ball tonight for the Angels as he looks for a better second half. The southpaw struggled in his first half as an Angel, posting a 5.25 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts). He makes his first start of the season against this tough Astros team in a game the Angels absolutely have to have.
The Astros will counter with right-hander Christian Javier. The 26-year-old has had a solid season, posting a 4.17 ERA in 17 starts but he ended his first half extremely poorly, posting a 15.19 ERA in his last three starts. Javier has pitched very well against the Angels both times they've faced him this season, as he's allowed just three runs in 12 innings with 16 strikeouts.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Zach Neto - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mickey Moniak - CF
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Mike Moustakas - 3B
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Trey Cabbage - 1B
9. Luis Rengifo - 2B
Houston Astros starting lineup
1. Mauricio Dubon - 2B
2. Alex Bregman - 3B
3. Kyle Tucker - RF
4. Jose Abreu - 1B
5. Chas McCormick - LF
6. Yainer Diaz - DH
7. Jake Meyers - CF
8. Grae Kessinger - SS
9. Martin Maldonado - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels lineup busted out in a big way last night, scoring 13 runs on 15 hits. An element of their team that did struggle though was the bullpen, as they allowed eight runs (seven earned) in four innings. Chris Devenski played a big role in that as he allowed five himself, but the 'pen has to be sharp for the Angels to win not only this game, but enough to get back into the postseason race.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mickey Moniak has had a huge series thus far, recording six hits in ten at-bats. He's recorded three hits in each game and will look for another big one in the series finale. Moniak is riding a seven-game hitting streak into tonight's game and is hitting .357 with a 1.087 OPS against righties. The stars are aligning for another huge night.