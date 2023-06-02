Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Houston Astros, June 2
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels look to rebound after a frustrating loss in Houston with their ace, Shohei Ohtani, taking the ball for Phil Nevin. Ohtani got off to a rough start and had to work through a hard first inning, but managed to allow two runs (one earned) with ten strikeouts in six innings his last time out against the Marlins. Ohtani faced the Astros once this season and allowed three runs in seven innings.
Ohtani will be matched up with the ace of Houston's staff, Framber Valdez. The southpaw is having another stellar season with a 2.38 ERA over his first 11 starts. He was matched up against Ohtani and outpitched him, as he went eight innings allowing just one run with 12 strikeouts. The Halos will look for better luck tonight against Valdez.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Shohei Ohtani - P
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Gio Urshela - 3B
7. Jared Walsh - 1B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Houston Astros starting lineup
1. Jose Altuve - 2B
2. Jeremy Pena - SS
3. Yordan Alvarez - LF
4. Alex Bregman - 3B
5. Kyle Tucker - RF
6. Jose Abreu - 1B
7. Chas McCormick - CF
8. Corey Julks - DH
9. Martin Maldonado - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels might've scored only two runs, but they did manage 11 hits. One of the Angels players who did not get a hit was Mike Trout, who the Angels desperately need to show up in this kind of series against a tough team with great pitching. Trout has just two hits in 16 at-bats against Valdez in his career, but the Angels simply need him. Two walks are good, but not getting a hit in a big game is not. His standards are rightfully very high.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Virtually the entire Angels team has struggled against Valdez in their careers, but not Brandon Drury. The Angels infielder has three hits in eight at-bats against Valdez in his career despite going hitless in three at-bats against him earlier this season. Drury homered last night and has been one of the Angels best hitters recently. Hopefully he can make a big impact tonight.