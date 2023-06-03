Fansided
Halo Hangout

Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Houston Astros, June 3

By Zachary Rotman

Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Angels
Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Angels / Jayne Kamin-Oncea/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Houston Astros, June 3

  1. Probable starting pitchers
  2. Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
  3. Houston Astros starting lineup
  4. Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
  5. Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?

Probable starting pitchers

Patrick Sandoval takes the ball for the Los Angeles Angels as they try and get on the board with a win in Houston. Sandoval has faced the Astros once this season and pitched pretty well, allowing four runs in 6.1 innings of work. He did not walk a batter, which is always key for this left-hander. Sandoval looks to improve on his 9.18 ERA in 5 appearances (four starts) at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will counter with right-hander Cristian Javier. The 2022 breakout star is having another terrific season, posting a 2.97 ERA in his first 11 starts. This includes six innings in which he allowed two runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts.

Los Angeles Angels starting lineup

1. Shohei Ohtani - DH
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Matt Thaiss - C
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Jared Walsh - 1B
8. Luis Rengifo - 3B
9. Livan Soto - SS

Houston Astros starting lineup

1. Mauricio Dubon - 2B
2. Jeremy Pena - SS
3. Yordan Alvarez - DH
4. Alex Bregman - 3B
5. Jose Abreu - 1B
6. Chas McCormick - RF
7. Corey Julks - LF
8. Jake Meyers - CF
9. Martin Maldonado - C

Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?

Another day of a bunch of hits but no runs happened last night. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani were the only Angels starters who played the entire game and did not get a hit. Since Trout did come very close to a home run and Ohtani had one more at-bat than Trout did, I'll say Shohei has to bounce back. It's obviously very hard for the Angels to win when he doesn't get a hit in five at-bats.

Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?

Taylor Ward's bat has come alive. He recorded three more hits last night in his four at-bats and looks locked in right now. Another big game from him could help the Angels score some more runs.

manual

Home/LA Angels News