Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Houston Astros, June 3
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval takes the ball for the Los Angeles Angels as they try and get on the board with a win in Houston. Sandoval has faced the Astros once this season and pitched pretty well, allowing four runs in 6.1 innings of work. He did not walk a batter, which is always key for this left-hander. Sandoval looks to improve on his 9.18 ERA in 5 appearances (four starts) at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros will counter with right-hander Cristian Javier. The 2022 breakout star is having another terrific season, posting a 2.97 ERA in his first 11 starts. This includes six innings in which he allowed two runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Shohei Ohtani - DH
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Matt Thaiss - C
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Jared Walsh - 1B
8. Luis Rengifo - 3B
9. Livan Soto - SS
Houston Astros starting lineup
1. Mauricio Dubon - 2B
2. Jeremy Pena - SS
3. Yordan Alvarez - DH
4. Alex Bregman - 3B
5. Jose Abreu - 1B
6. Chas McCormick - RF
7. Corey Julks - LF
8. Jake Meyers - CF
9. Martin Maldonado - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Another day of a bunch of hits but no runs happened last night. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani were the only Angels starters who played the entire game and did not get a hit. Since Trout did come very close to a home run and Ohtani had one more at-bat than Trout did, I'll say Shohei has to bounce back. It's obviously very hard for the Angels to win when he doesn't get a hit in five at-bats.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Taylor Ward's bat has come alive. He recorded three more hits last night in his four at-bats and looks locked in right now. Another big game from him could help the Angels score some more runs.