Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Kansas City Royals, April 23
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers pitched wonderfully last time out for the Los Angeles Angels, going 6.1 innings and allowing just two runs on six hits with one walk and striking out seven. Detmers made one mistake which was deposited over the Green Monster seats at Fenway Park, and the Angels lost the game 2-1. Detmers will look for a repeat of this performance against a Royals team he struggled against last season. The southpaw allowed five runs in five innings in Anaheim against this Royals team.
The Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles. The veteran right-hander signed with the Royals this past offseason and has gotten off to a rocky start, going 0-3 with a 4.62 ERA over his first four starts. The Royals are 0-4 in his starts. Lyles pitched well against the Angels last season, allowing one run in six innings as a member of the Orioles, but he has a 6.39 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts) against the Angels in his career.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Luis Rengifo - 2B
6. Gio Urshela - 3B
7. Jake Lamb - 1B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Anthony Rendon gets the afternoon off with Gio Urshela sliding across the diamond to third base. Jake Lamb gets his first start since Monday in place of Rendon and will play first base. Lamb has seven hits in 15 at-bats against Jordan Lyles. Chad Wallach gets the expected start with the day game after a night game, we'll see if he has another big hit in him.
Kansas City Royals starting lineup
1. Bobby Witt Jr. - SS
2. M.J. Melendez - RF
3. Salvador Perez - C
4. Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B
5. Edward Olivares - LF
6. Michael Massey - 2B
7. Matt Duffy - 3B
8. Kyle Isbel - CF
9. Freddy Fermin - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Shohei Ohtani went hitless in his five at-bats last night and has one hit in his last 16 at-bats. He's quietly seen his average dip to .250 with a .771 OPS. He does not have a hit since the home run he hit at Yankee Stadium. The Angels need him to break out of his slump, preferably today.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
The Angels bullpen needs to be looked at in the microscope after last night's collapse. Jose Quijada won't be available, so someone like Carlos Estevez who will be available will need to step up late if this game is close. This is a game the Angels have to have, and having another game blown by the bullpen would be crushing.