Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, July 7
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, July 7
The Los Angeles Angels open a two-game series at Dodger Stadium looking to bounce back from an embarrassing sweep in San Diego. Thanks to their three-game losing skid the Angels enter this series with a 45-44 record. They're facing a Dodgers team that swept them earlier this season, defeating them 2-0 in both games. The Dodgers are 49-38 on the season after taking three of four against the Pirates.
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning gets the start for the Angels looking to bounce back from a bit of a rough outing his last time out. The big blow he gave up was a Grand Slam which put the Diamondbacks in front 5-0 in the second, but he settled down from there and didn't allow any more runs in the six total innings he pitched. He has a 3.23 ERA in his last eight starts including the five-run outing, and has arguably been the most consistent Angels pitcher in that span.
The Dodgers will counter with right-hander Tony Gonsolin. The 29-year-old has made 12 starts this season after missing time due to injury and has posted an ERA of 3.69 in 61 innings. The 2022 all-star has struggled in each of his last three starts, allowing 15 runs in 14.1 innings pitched. Maybe this struggling Angels offense can find a way to wake up against him tonight.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Shohei Ohtani - DH
2. Taylor Ward - LF
3. Mickey Moniak - RF
4. Eduardo Escobar - 2B
5. Jo Adell - CF
6. Mike Moustakas - 3B
7. Hunter Renfroe - 1B
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Los Angeles Dodgers starting lineup
1. Mookie Betts - 2B
2. Freddie Freeman - 1B
3. Will Smith - C
4. Max Muncy - 3B
5. J.D. Martinez - DH
6. David Peralta - LF
7. Jason Heyward - RF
8. James Outman - CF
9. Miguel Rojas - SS
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Shohei Ohtani had a rough series in San Diego, going hitless in his 10 at-bats. He did draw two walks, but the Angels need more than just walks from their superstar, especially with the injuries the Angels are dealing with. Ohtani went hitless in seven at-bats when the Dodgers came to Anaheim earlier this season, it'd be nice to see him have a big weekend at Dodger Stadium.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Eduardo Escobar has great numbers against Tony Gonsolin recording five hits in 15 at-bats with a couple of home runs and six RBI. Escobar has played pretty well in his short Angels stint thus far, and a big game tonight would be nice to witness.