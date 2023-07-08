Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, July 7
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, July 7
The final game before the all-star break is here, and the Los Angeles Angels are looking for something to go their way. Losers in eight of their last nine including an 11-4 loss last night, the Angels are now a .500 baseball team. Eventually, they're going to have to turn things around and find a way to win. Tonight they'll try to avoid getting swept in the season series against the Dodgers.
Probable starting pitchers
One bright spot for the Angels of late has been Reid Detmers who has taken his slow start and thrown it away. He's posted a 1.42 ERA in his last five starts and 31.2 innings pitched. He's struck out 43 batters in that span compared to just 10 walks. Opponents are hitting .138 against him in this stretch as well. One of these dominant starts came against the Dodgers. Detmers went toe-to-toe against Clayton Kershaw, delivering seven shutout innings allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out eight. He was their starting pitcher in the last game they won this past Sunday against Arizona.
The Dodgers will counter with an opener, using left-hander Alex Vesia to start the game. The 27-year-old was dominant in 2021 and 2022 for the Dodgers but has had a miserable season in 2023, posting an ERA of 7.08 in 20.1 innings pitched. He was sent down to the minors and has two scoreless appearances since returning. He's likely starting so they have a lefty facing Shohei Ohtani and Mickey Moniak.
Right-hander Michael Grove is expected to be the bulk guy for the Dodgers. Grove hasn't been much better for the Dodgers, posting an ERA of 7.02 in 10 appearances (eight starts). He did pitch well his last time out, allowing one run in four innings against the Pirates.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1, Shohei Ohtani - DH
2. Hunter Renfroe - RF
3. Mickey Moniak - CF
4. Jo Adell - LF
5. Mike Moustakas - 1B
6. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
7. Matt Thaiss - C
8. Luis Rengifo - 2B
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Los Angeles Dodgers starting lineup
1. Mookie Betts - RF
2. Freddie Freeman - 1B
3. Will Smith - C
4. J.D. Martinez - DH
5. Max Muncy - 3B
6. Miguel Rojas - SS
7. Miguel Vargas - 2B
8. James Outman - CF
9. Jonny Deluca - LF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
He did have an outstanding home run-robbing catch in center field last night, but Jo Adell went hitless in four at-bats at the plate with a pair of strikeouts. He hit fifth last night and is hitting cleanup tonight. If he's in these RBI spots, he has to produce runs. Hopefully he can do that tonight against much easier pitching.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mickey Moniak hit his tenth home run of the season last night. It was a three-run shot, one of his two hits on the night, to get the Angels back into the game. They wound up losing, but Moniak continued to be one of the team's best hitters. He gets to face a lefty which is rare for him, but then he should get some at-bats against a bad Dodgers bullpen.