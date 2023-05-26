Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Miami Marlins, May 26
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Miami Marlins, May 26
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins in Anaheim to finish off a nine-game homestand. Reid Detmers takes the ball for the Halos looking to finish as strongly as he starts. Detmers consistently gets off to good starts in games before melting down late. He had 12 strikeouts through 5.2 innings pitched but three straight base runners out of nowhere caused him to leave the game, and before you know it that game was tied. Detmers gets a weak Marlins lineup tonight so hopefully he can pitch well.
The Marlins counter with fellow left-hander Jesus Luzardo. Luzardo is coming off of his worst start of the season as he allowed six runs in five innings in a loss in San Francisco. Luzardo did strike out eight, but the six runs were the most he had given up in an outing this season. He's a pitcher the Angels have seen before as Luzardo began his career pitching for Oakland. He has a 1.64 ERA in five appearances (one start) against the Angels in his career.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Brandon Drury - 1B
6. Gio Urshela - 3B
7. Luis Rengifo - 2B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Miami Marlins starting lineup
1. Jon Berti - SS
2. Jorge Soler - RF
3. Luis Arraez - 2B
4. Garrett Cooper - 1B
5. Bryan De La Cruz - LF
6. Yuli Gurriel - DH
7. Jean Segura - 3B
8. Nick Fortes - C
9. Jonathan Davis - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
If Luis Rengifo is going to play, he needs to hit. He especially needs to hit against left-handed pitching. He went hitless in three at-bats with three strikeouts on Wednesday night. That obviously is not going to cut it.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Gio Urshela has quietly mashed left-handed pitching this season as he's hitting .378 with an .812 OPS against them. He's only faced Luzardo once in his career, but in that one at-bat he hit a home run. I like Gio to play a big role in tonight's game.