Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Miami Marlins, May 27
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Miami Marlins, May 27
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels look to even their series with the Miami Marlins as Shohei Ohtani takes the mound. Ohtani had a stretch of five starts in which he posted a 6.12 ERA but looked more like the Ohtani we're accustomed to his last time out. Shohei pitched six solid innings, allowing one run on just two hits. Ohtani did walk three but also struck out nine and notably did not give up a home run in the Angels' victory.
Ohtani will be opposed by right-hander Edward Cabrera. The 25-year-old has impressive stuff but also has a 5.05 ERA in his first ten starts of the season. He's coming off of one of his better starts of the season, allowing three runs and completing six innings for just the second time. Walks have been a massive issue, as he's walked 6.0 batters per nine, although he's walked just one total batter in his last two starts.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Brandon Drury - 2B
6. Jared Walsh - 1B
7. Gio Urshela - 3B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Miami Marlins starting lineup
1. Jonathan Davis - RF
2. Jorge Soler - DH
3. Luis Arraez - 2B
4. Bryan De La Cruz - LF
5. Yuli Gurriel - 1B
6. Joey Wendle - SS
7. Jon Berti - 3B
8. Jacob Stallings - C
9. Xavier Edwards - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels did record ten hits last night but failed to come up with the timely ones. One of two players to go hitless was Shohei Ohtani. The pitcher does not need to bounce back, but Ohtani the batter went hitless in four at-bats with a double play grounder and two strikeouts. The Angels obviously need a better night offensively from him today.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
After two straight games off, Mickey Moniak is back in the lineup. Will the three days of rest mess with his hot streak? Or will he pick up where he left off. Let's hope the latter is what will happen tonight. Moniak has been awesome, and will look to set the tone against the young Marlins right-hander.