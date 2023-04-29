Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Milwaukee Brewers, April 29
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers looks for a third straight productive outing as the Los Angeles Angels will try and even this series in Milwaukee. Detmers threw 5.2 innings last time out against the Royals and allowed two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and just one walk. The runs came on solo home runs by left-handed batters, which is something to keep an eye on today.
Corbin Burnes is the pitcher that will oppose Detmers today. Burnes is the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner and is one of the best pitchers in baseball. Fortunately, the Angels are catching him at a time he isn't quite at his sharpest, as he has a 4.55 ERA through his first five starts. He allowed three runs (two earned) against the Red Sox his last time out.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Zach Neto - SS
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Brandon Drury - 2B
7. Taylor Ward - LF
8. Gio Urshela - 1B
9. Chad Wallach - C
Phil Nevin has made in my opinion a wise decision moving Zach Neto into the leadoff spot. Taylor Ward has been in a prolonged slump, recording eight hits in his last 57 at-bats. Neto looked great yesterday hitting two well-struck singles, and has the approach you'd be looking for out of a prototypical leadoff hitter. I just hope this is more than a one-game experiment. Other than that, this is what we see pretty much every day from the Angels.
Milwaukee Brewers starting lineup
1. Christian Yelich - LF
2. Willy Adames - SS
3. William Contreras - DH
4. Mike Brosseau - 3B
5. Brian Anderson - RF
6. Luke Voit - 1B
7. Victor Caratini - C
8. Owen Miller - 2B
9. Joey Wiemer - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
After a great homestand full off offense, the Angels scored just one run on nine hits last night. Nine hits is a solid amount, but they were all singles. One of the players who did not record a hit was Hunter Renfroe who went hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts. Hopefully he bounces back into the run producer he's been all season.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Can Zach Neto provide a spark from the leadoff spot? Taylor Ward hasn't been, so this is an exciting change. While he isn't walking, I love Neto's approach at the plate, and if he can get on in front of the Angels stars, that's their path to scoring against one of the league's best arms.