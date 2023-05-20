Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Minnesota Twins, May 20
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels look for a series win against the Twins and will send Patrick Sandoval to the mound. Sandoval threw the ball as well as he's thrown it all year in his last start against the Guardians, allowing three runs (two earned) in 7.2 innings pitched. He unfortunately was outdueled by Tanner Bibee and was controversially taken out of the game.
The Twins will counter with right-hander Louie Varland. The rookie has made four starts this season with a 4.30 ERA. He's pitched extremely well in each of his last two, allowing one run in six innings against the Padres, and three runs in 6.1 innings against the Cubs.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Hunter Renfroe - RF
5. Brandon Drury - 2B
6. Jared Walsh - 1B
7. Gio Urshela - 3B
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
You read that right, Jared Walsh is back! The slugging first baseman is in the Angels lineup and is batting sixth in his season debut. Walsh should provide a spark as a second left-handed power bat which should help the lineup a lot, while also being the first true first baseman the Halos have used at the position really all season.
My only issue with this lineup is the Moniak subtraction. After the game he had yesterday, putting him on the bench is crazy.
Minnesota Twins starting lineup
1, Donovan Solano - 1B
2. Carlos Correa - SS
3. Byron Buxton - DH
4. Kyle Farmer - 3B
5. Kyle Garlick - RF
6. Willi Castro - 2B
7. Joey Gallo - LF
8. Michael A. Taylor - CF
9. Christian Vazquez - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Shohei Ohtani went hitless yesterday in three at-bats. He did draw a walk, but also struck out twice. It feels like Ohtani has been having games in which he homers or is a double shy of the cycle, or he goes hitless.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
How can it not be Jared Walsh? Making his season debut on a Saturday night at the Big A, what can be better? Can Walshy run into one? Can he flash a good glove at first base?