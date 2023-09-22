Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Minnesota Twins, September 22
The Los Angeles Angels had a chance to win an impressive series on the road against the playoff-bound Rays, but Carlos Estevez continued to struggle and blew a late lead to hand the Halos their seventh loss in their last ten games. Now, the scene shifts to Minnesota where the Angels face another team headed to the postseason, the Minnesota Twins for the first of a three-game weekend series.
Probable starting pitchers
Jose Suarez will act as the opener today for the Angels as he'll start what will be a bullpen game. It'll be his seventh start of the season, and the hope is it'll go better than his first six when he posted a 9.62 ERA. Suarez has made two appearances in relief since his four-month stint on the IL. The first one did not go very well, but he pitched a scoreless inning his last time out against the Tigers.
Pablo Lopez went to Minnesota in a trade this offseason made with the Marlins. The Twins sent Luis Arraez to Miami who is on his way to a batting title, but Lopez has been the anchor to the Twins staff that they've needed. He has a 3.58 ERA in 30 starts and 183.2 innings pitched, ranking second in the AL in strikeouts and tied for fifth in innings pitched. He allowed two runs in six innings earlier this season against the Angels.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Brandon Drury - DH
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. Jo Adell - CF
6. Jared Walsh - RF
7. Randal Grichuk - LF
8. David Fletcher - 2B
9. Michael Stefanic - 3B
Minnesota Twins starting lineup
1. Donovan Solano - 1B
2. Jorge Polanco - DH
3. Ryan Jeffers - C
4. Max Kepler - RF
5. Willi Castro - 3B
6. Kyle Farmer - SS
7. Edouard Julien - 2B
8. Michael A. Taylor - CF
9. Matt Walner - LF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Logan O'Hoppe has hit six home runs this month which is very encouraging, but he's hitting just .227 with a .261 OBP after going hitless in four at-bats on Thursday. Not only did O'Hoppe fail to record a hit, he failed to put the ball in play a single time, striking out four times on the day. He fanned six times in the last two games of the series and has struck out 21 times in 66 at-bats this month. Hopefully he'll have better luck tonight, but the challenge won't be easy against a pitcher with 221 strikeouts on the year.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Randal Grichuk continued his fine month with two more hits yesterday, and will now face a pitcher he's had some success against throughout his career. Grichuk's two hits in seven at-bats against Lopez might not stand out a ton, but the fact that they're both home runs tells you he's seen the ball well against him. Hopefully he'll be in for another big night tonight.