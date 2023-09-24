Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Minnesota Twins, September 24
The Los Angeles Angels snapped their three-game losing streak, winning a hard-fought 1-0 game against the Twins to even the series. A Jo Adell home run was all the Halos would need as Kenny Rosenberg and the Angels bullpen did impressive work to shut out the AL Central champions. The Angels will look for a rare series win and a .500 road trip with another win today.
Probable starting pitchers
The Angels were supposed to send Tyler Anderson to the mound for today's game, but Anderson was the latest Angel to be placed on the IL. His season has come to a disappointing end. Taking Anderson's place is Andrew Wantz who will start a bullpen game. Wantz has pitched well since his recall from the minors, posting a 2.53 ERA in 10 appearances this month. He started a bullpen game in Seattle and pitched two scoreless innings earlier this month.
Joe Ryan has taken a bit of a step back this season after a very promising 2022 campaign. He's posted a 4.30 ERA through 27 starts and 150.2 innings of work. He has struggled particularly in the second half, missing time due to injury and posting a 5.77 ERA in nine starts. He allowed four runs in five innings in a loss against the Reds his last time out.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Randal Grichuk - LF
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Brandon Drury - 1B
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. Mike Moustakas - DH
6. Jo Adell - RF
7. Michael Stefanic - 3B
8. David Fletcher - 2B
9. Brett Phillips - CF
Minnesota Twins starting lineup
1. Edouard Julien - 2B
2. Jorge Polanco - 3B
3. Max Kepler - RF
4. Alex Kirilloff - 1B
5. Matt Wallner - DH
6. Kyle Farmer - SS
7. Ryan Jeffers - C
8. Trevor Larnach - LF
9. Michael A. Taylor - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels had a pretty good night offensively scoring six runs on nine hits on Friday night, but they surprisingly were able to score with Zach Neto doing very little to help. The rookie shortstop did draw a walk, but went hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts. This has become all too common for Neto who has struck out three times in a game for the third time this month in just ten games played. He did this just twice in his first 67 appearances. Hopefully he can find a way to put the ball in play and make an impact.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mike Moustakas makes his return off the IL for today's game as he looks to finish the season strong. Prior to his IL stint Moustakas was struggling, posting a .520 OPS in 11 September games. Moustakas played such a huge role for the Angels when he was first acquired, and will look to finish how he started.