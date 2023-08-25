Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. New York Mets, August 25
The Los Angeles Angels open a weekend three-game series at Citi Field tonight against the New York Mets. The Angels have lost four in a row after being swept at home against the Reds, while the Mets lost two of three in Atlanta. The Angels are 61-67 on the year, 10.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot, while the Mets are 59-69.
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval takes the ball for the Angels tonight looking to bounce back from another rough start his last time out. He didn't get help from his defense, but Sandoval allowed six runs (two earned) in 4.2 innings pitched against the Rays. His ERA on the season sits at 4.08 through 22 starts.
The Mets will counter with right-hander Kodai Senga. The 30-year-old is in his rookie season and has a legitimate shot at winning the NL Rookie of the Year award. He enters tonight's start with a 3.19 ERA through 23 starts after allowing one run in seven innings in his last start against the Cardinals.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury -2B
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Luis Rengifo - SS
6. Logan O'Hoppe - C
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Mickey Moniak - CF
9. Randal Grichuk - LF
New York Mets starting lineup
1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
2. Francisco Lindor - SS
3. Jeff McNeil - RF
4. Pete Alonso - 1B
5. Francisco Alvarez - C
6. DJ Stewart - RF
7. Danny Mendick - 2B
8. Jonathan Arauz - 3B
9. Tim Locastro - LF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Mike Moustakas had a rough second game of Wednesday's double-header as he went hitless in five at-bats. He went hitless in six at-bats overall on Wednesday and he has one hit in his last 13 at-bats. He's been a great addition for the Angels, but they'd benefit from him turning things around starting tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Luis Rengifo had a huge day on Wednesday, starting both games and playing a huge role in both. In Game 1 he had three hits in four at-bats including a double, a triple, and a walk. The second game saw him record one hit in two at-bats with three walks. Overall, he had four hits in six at-bats with four walks, reaching base in eight of his ten plate appearances. Rengifo will look to keep the good times rolling against a tough pitcher tonight.