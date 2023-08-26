Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. New York Mets, August 26
The Los Angeles Angels snapped their four-game losing streak on Friday night defeating the New York Mets to open their three-game series. The victory improved the Angels record to 62-67 on the season, while the Mets fell to 59-70.
Probable starting pitchers
Chase Silseth takes the ball for the Angels looking to bounce back off of a rough outing his last time out. Silseth allowed five runs in just 3.2 innings pitched in a game the Angels wound up rallying and winning against the Rays. He was victimized by the long ball, giving up a pair that day. Silseth will look to get back on track with a good outing today.
The Mets will counter with fellow right-hander Carlos Carrasco. The 36-year-old has had an abysmal year on the mound, posting a 6.42 ERA in 19 starts and 88.1 innings pitched. He's struggled particularly in the first inning posting an ERA of 7.11, so the Angels will look to get to him early.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Logan O'Hoppe - C
6. Mickey Moniak - CF
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Trey Cabbage - 1B
9. Randal Grichuk - LF
New York Mets starting lineup
1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
2. Francisco Lindor - SS
3. Jeff McNeil - 2B
4. Pete Alonso - 1B
5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
6. DJ Stewart - RF
7. Omar Narvaez - C
8. Rafael Ortega - LF
9. Jonathan Arauz - 3B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
With Hunter Renfroe going hitless in three at-bats last night, he now has one hit in his last 13 at-bats. Going back even further, he has six hits in his last 43 at-bats dating his last 14 games. Renfroe's struggles now give him a sub-100 OPS+ (94) as his underwhelming debut season with the Angels continues. Hopefully he can find a way to do something today against a struggling pitcher.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
With Nolan Schanuel scratched for today's game, Trey Cabbage is starting at first base and has a shot to prove himself a bit. Cabbage is back up with the Angels after recording seven hits in 34 at-bats in his first go-around with 17 strikeouts. If Cabbage can put the ball in play, he could potentially make a big impact tonight.