Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. New York Mets, August 27
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. New York Mets, August 27
The Los Angeles Angels have taken each of the first two games in New York and will look to finish off their first series sweep since July at Detroit. With their win last night, the Angels improved to 63-67 on the year and cut their postseason deficit to 9.5 games. The Mets fell to 59-71 on the season.
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning makes his return to the rotation for today's game. Canning was one of the Angels more consistent starting pitchers this season, but was bumped from the rotation after returning from a short IL stint in early August. He's made two relief appearances this season. His most recent one went well, as he allowed one run in 3.1 innings against the Reds. His second one did not go as well. He'll look to improve on his 4.61 ERA with a good outing against a struggling Mets team.
The Mets will counter with left-hander David Peterson. It's been a rough go for Peterson who began the year in New York's rotation but was sent to the minors due to his struggles. After a stint in the bullpen, he returned to the rotation following the Mets trades of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. Since returning to the rotation he's been a bit better, posting a 4.20 ERA in his last four starts.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - 2B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 1B
4. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
5. Randal Grichuk - LF
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Mickey Moniak - CF
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
New York Mets starting lineup
1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
2. Francisco Lindor - SS
3. Jeff McNeil - 2B
4. Pete Alonso - 1B
5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
6. Francisco Alvarez - C
7. DJ Stewart - RF
8. Mark Vientos - 3B
9. Rafael Ortega - LF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Randal Grichuk went hitless in four at-bats last night as he continues to struggle. He is now hitless in his last 16 at-bats spanning four games. He has two hits in his last 34 at-bats if you want to go back even further. As an Angel, he's slashing .138/.274/.287 with three home runs and seven RBI. That trade has trust been a disaster. Hopefully he can find a way to do something hitting in the heart of the order this morning.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Brandon Drury has had a big series, recording three hits in eight at-bats with three RBI in the two Angels victories. Drury has been getting tons of opportunities with men on base thanks in large part to Shohei Ohtani's dominance, and he's been coming through when the Angels have needed him. Today he faces a lefty which he's seen before and had success against as Drury has two hits in two at-bats against Peterson.