Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. New York Yankees, April 18
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. New York Yankees, April 18
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Jose Suarez to the mound for the first of a three-game set in the Bronx. The young southpaw has had two rough starts to begin the season. I felt his most recent start was more bad luck, but this is still an important start for Suarez as he tries to maintain a spot in the Angels rotation. A good performance against the Yankees would go a long way. Unfortunately, he comes into this start with a 6.23 ERA in three appearances (one start) and 13 innings of work.
The Yankees send Clarke Schmidt to the mound for this game. Schmidt is in a similar situation to Suarez as he's fighting for his spot in the Yankees rotation. New York has a ton of pitchers on the shelf right now, Schmidt could be one to lose his spot when they return. He's had a rough start to the season, posting an 8.44 ERA in three starts and 10.2 innings of work. He's already given up three home runs, 16 hits, and five walks. This is a guy the Angels should feast against.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Jake Lamb - 1B
7. Gio Urshela - 2B
8. Zach Neto - SS
9. Logan O'Hoppe - C
This lineup has a more traditional feel to it after both Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon sat yesterday. Taylor Ward is back in the leadoff spot but interestingly enough, Phii Nevin opted to swap Ohtani and Trout in the order.
Jake Lamb draws another start at first base after recording five hits in seven at-bats in Boston. Lamb's insertion forces Gio Urshela to play second base for the first time this season and just the sixth time in his MLB career. Once the Angels take the field, Urshela will have played all four infield positions, which is crazy considering this is the Angels 17th game.
New York Yankees starting lineup
1. Anthony Volpe - SS
2. Aaron Judge - RF
3. Anthony Rizzo - 1B
4. Gleyber Torres - DH
5. D.J. Lemahieu - 3B
6. Oswald Peraza - 2B
7. Isiah Kiner-Falefa - CF
8. Kyle Higashioka - C
9. Aaron Hicks - LF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back in today's game?
I was hoping Taylor Ward was going to return from his day off on Saturday, but he went hitless in four at-bats hitting in the three-hole. Ward is hitless in his last 10 at-bats and has just one hit in his last 18 at-bats dating back to the Washington series. He's drawn just one walk as well. Hopefully Ward can find his swing in a very hitter-friendly ballpark.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
I'm looking at Jake Lamb to continue to swing a good bat. He got off to an abysmal start to this season but looked really good in Boston, and has the opportunity to take advantage of the short porch in right field. Lamb against a below average righty at Yankee Stadium might be able to hit his first home run as an Angel.