Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. New York Yankees, April 19
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning to the mound in a game where they desperately need length. Shohei Ohtani went just two innings in his start in Boston because of the rain, and Jose Suarez's ineffectiveness knocked him out after just 3.1 innings. With an exhausted bullpen, the Angels could use a strong start from Canning. The right-hander pitched pretty well against the Nationals in his first start back in nearly two years. He'll look for another quality outing against a much tougher opponent.
The Yankees will counter with Jhonny Brito. The young right-hander allowed one run in 10 innings in his first two starts but allowed seven runs while recording just two outs his last time out at home against the Twins. The Angels will hope to see something similar to that version of Brito.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Gio Urshela - 1B
7. Brandon Drury - 2B
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
The Angels swap Trout and Ohtani for a second straight day after Ohtani homered yesterday and Trout had two hits in his four at-bats. Brandon Drury is back in the lineup after sitting yesterday with Gio Urshela moving back to first base. Matt Thaiss will make his fourth start and fifth appearance of the season with Logan O'Hoppe getting the night off. This is a big start for Thaiss who's trying to keep his spot on the roster.
New York Yankees starting lineup
1. Anthony Volpe - SS
2. Aaron Judge - CF
3. Anthony Rizzo - 1B
4. Gleyber Torres - 2B
5. D.J. Lemahieu - 3B
6. Willie Calhoun - DH
7. Oswaldo Cabrera - LF
8. Jose Trevino - C
9. Franchy Cordero - RF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back in today's game?
Matt Thaiss hasn't played since his two catcher interference game in Boston. Thaiss is hitless in 11 at-bats this season, and hasn't impressed behind the plate either. With Chad Wallach looming on the taxi squad and Max Stassi returning sometime hopefully soon, Thaiss has to start performing to stay on the roster.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Anthony Rendon came up big with two RBI. He hasn't been hitting for any power this season as he has just one double and no home runs, but Rendon has nine RBI which is behind just Renfroe, O'Hoppe, and Trout on this team. Trout and Ohtani should be on base a ton tonight. It's on Rendon to continue to bring them in.