Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. New York Yankees, April 20
Probable starting pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval to the mound in search of a series victory in the Bronx. Sandoval recorded just 11 outs his last time out but he was the victim of some awful Angels defense behind him. Look for Sandoval to bounce back against a Yankees lineup Griffin Canning pitched well against. He's made one start against the Yankees in his career. It came last season, and he allowed two runs in seven innings in an Angels victory.
The Yankees will counter with fellow southpaw Nestor Cortes Jr. Cortes has a 2.60 ERA entering this game and is coming off of his best outing of the season, completing seven innings and allowing two runs against the Twins. He's made five appearances against the Angels but only one start. That one start came last season, and he twirled seven shutout innings against them. Hopefully the Halos have better luck this afternoon.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Brandon Drury - 1B
7. Luis Rengifo - 2B
8. Logan O'Hoppe - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Taylor Ward is in the midst of a massive slump. Hopefully he can break out of it this afternoon and look like the Taylor Ward the Angels need, getting on base in front of the big boppers. The Angels opted to bench Gio Urshela, the only player who had a hit with runners in scoring position yesterday. They get Brandon Drury and Luis Rengifo in there against the lefty which makes sense, but both players have struggled. Zach Neto will look to build off of his two doubles performance last night.
New York Yankees starting lineup
1. Anthony Volpe - SS
2. Aaron Judge - RF
3. Anthony Rizzo - 1B
4. Gleyber Torres - DH
5. D.J. LeMahieu - 3B
6. Oswald Peraza - 2B
7. Oswaldo Cabrera - LF
8. Jose Trevino - C
9. Isiah Kiner-Falefa - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back in today's game?
Taylor Ward's average has plummeted to .234 after his 0-for-4 performance last night. The OBP is still passable at .329, but Ward's should be much higher. He gets to face a lefty today, and hopefully will get on base a couple of times. The Angels really need him.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Hunter Renfroe has hit the cover off the ball against southpaws this season, recording seven hits in 12 at-bats against them. This includes two home runs. The Angels have struggled against Cortes, but Renfroe has two hits in five at-bats against him. He's a guy I look at to come through with a key hit.