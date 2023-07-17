Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. New York Yankees, July 17
The Los Angeles Angels open up a crucial three-game series against one of the teams they're chasing in the AL Wild Card race, the New York Yankees tonight at Angel Stadium. The Halos lost two of three to the Yankees in April, but both teams look completely different now. No Aaron Judge for the Yankees, no Mike Trout for the Angels. The Yankees have struggled of late and just lost two of three to Colorado while the Angels lost two of three as well against the Astros.
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning gets the ball for the Angels tonight as he looks to bounce back from a couple of rough outings in a row. The right-hander allowed four runs in just 2.2 innings of work against the Dodgers his last time out. He made his second start of the season in New York against the Yankees and pitched pretty well, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings in an extra-inning loss for the Angels. He'll look to improve on his 4.62 ERA.
The Yankees will counter with right-hander Luis Severino. The impending free agent is having as bad of a walk year as one could have, missing substantial time with injury and pitching extremely poorly since returning. Severino has a 7.38 ERA in his nine starts this season. He's allowed 16 runs (14 earned) in his last two starts and 6.2 innings of work. After two good starts to begin his season, the Yankees have gone just 2-5 in his last seven starts.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Zach Neto - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mickey Moniak - CF
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Mike Moustakas - 3B
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Trey Cabbage - 1B
9. Eduardo Escobar - 2B
New York Yankees starting lineup
1. Oswald Peraza - 3B
2. Giancarlo Stanton - DH
3. Gleyber Torres - 2B
4. Anthony Rizzo - 1B
5. Harrison Bader - CF
6. Anthony Volpe - SS
7. Isiah Kiner-Falefa - LF
8. Oswaldo Cabrera - RF
9. Jose Trevino - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Zach Neto made his return from injury and his impact has been felt with a home run on Saturday night and a clutch double last night, but overall it was a struggle over the weekend for the rookie shortstop. He had two hits in 16 at-bats with seven strikeouts including three in each of the last two games. Some of this can be attributed to all of the time off, but the Angels do need him to be a productive table setter, especially if he's leading off.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mike Moustakas has made an impact since joining the Angels via trade. He's taken on a leadership role in the clubhouse and has led by example offensively as well. He's homered each of the last two nights and has three hits in seven at-bats including a home run against Severino. Hopefully he can have another big night for the Halos.