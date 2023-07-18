Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. New York Yankees, July 18
The Los Angeles Angels won a fun game last night in extra innings as Shohei Ohtani tied it late with a booming home run and Michael Stefanic notched his first career walk-off hit. That win brought the Angels back to one game under .500 and they'll try to get back even while also gaining a game on the 50-45 Yankees.
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval takes the ball for the Angels tonight as he looks to have his second half start out better than the way he ended his first. The southpaw posted a 6.23 ERA in his final six starts of the half, although his last start was better as he allowed two runs (one earned) in five innings of work in San Diego. Sandoval faced the Yankees earlier this season and did not fare well, allowing five runs in four innings with six walks.
The Yankees will counter with right-hander Domingo German who's had a strange season thus far, particularly of late. A 4.32 ERA in 17 starts is decent, but he's been very hot and cold. He allowed 17 runs (15 earned) in a two-start span before throwing a Perfect Game against the Athletics. German then failed to complete five innings in the start after he was perfect, but pitched well his last time out before the break against the Cubs. Which version will the Angels see tonight?
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
New York Yankees starting lineup
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Taylor Ward had been swinging a hot bat of late, but went hitless in three at-bats last night. He did draw two walks, but the Angels do need their middle-of-the-order bat to find a way to drive in runs for them to score more than four in ten innings.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mickey Moniak could face a ton of pressure tonight and going forward. The Yankees pitched to Shohei Ohtani in a huge spot last night and paid the price when Ohtani tied the game. If the Yankees do elect to start pitching around Shohei, Moniak will be the guy they want to face. It's on him to force them to not do that.