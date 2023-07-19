Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. New York Yankees, July 19
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. New York Yankees, July 19
The Los Angeles Angels look for a series sweep against the New York Yankees following their 5-1 win last night. The Angels taking the first two games of this three game series has them back at .500 on the season, and they continue to gain ground on the reeling Yankees who fell to 50-46 on the season with last night's loss.
Probable starting pitchers
Chase Silseth gets the spot start today for the Angels as Jaime Barria was used out of the bullpen this weekend against the Astros. Silseth made one start for the Angels this season and it did not go well as he allowed four runs in 3.1 innings in Baltimore. He makes his first MLB appearance since June 2, in what could be an audition not only for him staying in the Angels rotation but potentially for other interested teams out there as well.
The Yankees will counter with left-hander Carlos Rodon. The Yankees signed Rodon on a lucrative six-year deal this past offseason and have had just about as bad of a first year as they could've imagined. Rodon didn't make his Yankees debut until July 7 against the Cubs as he was on the IL. He pitched well in that game, but struggled his last time out in Colorado, allowing four runs in five innings pitched.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Zach Neto - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Taylor Ward - LF
4. Mickey Moniak - CF
5. Eduardo Escobar - 1B
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Luis Rengifo - 3B
8. Michael Stefanic - 2B
9. Chad Wallach - C
New York Yankees starting lineup
1. Oswald Peraza - 3B
2. Gleyber Torres - 2B
3. Giancarlo Stanton - DH
4. D.J. LeMahieu - 1B
5. Anthony Volpe - SS
6. Franchy Cordero - RF
7. Harrison Bader - CF
8. Kyle Higashioka - C
9. Oswaldo Cabrera - LF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels made their hits count last night, but only had five of them. Three of them belonged to Mickey Moniak. 4-9 in the order went hitless in 20 at-bats with just one walk and nine strikeouts. A player who the Angels continue to wait to break out is Hunter Renfroe who struck out twice in his three hitless at-bats. Renfroe will look to make an impact tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
How can Mickey Moniak do against a tough lefty? Moniak picked up his first non-bunt hit against a lefty in his career when they faced Framber Valdez last weekend, and he'll look to find a way again against Rodon. Moniak has swung a hot bat all season including last night, but he hasn't been impactful at all against southpaws. This is a big test.