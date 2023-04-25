Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Oakland Athletics, April 24
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning takes the ball for the Los Angeles Angels as they look to bounce back from last night's horrific loss. Canning has pitched well in each of his first two starts of the season, and has been one of just a couple of bright spots in an underperforming Angels rotation.
Canning will be opposed by hard-throwing right-hander Mason Miller. The A's pitching is a disaster, but Miller is a bright light within that. He just made his MLB debut against the Cubs and allowed two runs in 4.1 innings pitched. He's a guy who can hit triple digits with his fastball and has devastating off-speed stuff as well. The Angels have a tall order in front of them, but Miller isn't a guy who's gone deep in his outings in the minors, so they should have a lot of time against that Oakland bullpen.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Brandon Drury - 2B
6. Luis Rengifo - RF
7. Gio Urshela - 1B
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Tonight we see Hunter Renfroe get his first day off of the season, and Luis Rengifo will play right field in his place. Rengifo has been playing all over the place, and right field will be his sixth position he's played at already. Hopefully he can make up for his costly base running blunder from last night. Brandon Drury hits in front of him after his first big game as an Angel, hopefully he can keep swinging a better bat. Gio Urshela gets the start at first after a day off yesterday, and Matt Thaiss replaces the red-hot Chad Wallach behind the plate.
Oakland Athletics starting lineup
1. Esteury Ruiz - CF
2. Ryan Noda - 1B
3. Brent Rooker - LF
4. Jace Peterson - 3B
5. Jesus Aguilar - DH
6. Connor Capel - RF
7. Shea Langeliers - C
8. Tony Kemp - 2B
9. Kevin Smith - SS
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
It's hard to point at any player when the team scored ten runs last night, but Taylor Ward, after a good series against the Royals, went hitless in five at-bats last night. Fortunately he did draw a walk, but Ward continues to chase more than normal, and is now hitting .216 on the season. The Angels simply need more from him if he is going to remain in the leadoff spot.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
With Hunter Renfroe out of the lineup, Anthony Rendon has to take on a larger load driving in runs. Renfroe is the team leader, but Rendon has been a capable run-producer as well, driving in 11 runs despite hitting for almost no power. Rendon did hit his second double of the season last night which drove in two runs. Hopefully he's got more RBI's in him tonight.