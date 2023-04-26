Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Oakland Athletics, April 26
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Oakland Athletics, April 26
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval makes his fifth start of the season for the Los Angeles Angels as he takes the ball tonight against the Oakland Athletics. The southpaw is coming off of back-to-back shaky starts, as he allowed five runs in four innings of work. Sandoval walked six in that start in New York and has 12 walks in 18.1 innings pitched over his first four starts. That'll have to be improved on tonight against an Oakland team he pitched well against in the second game of the season. He's always pitched well against the A's, posting a 1.84 career ERA in nine starts.
Sandoval will be opposed by Luis Medina, a right-hander making his MLB debut tonight. Medina, like Monday's starter Ken Waldichuk, was part of the trade that sent Frankie Montas to New York. The 18th-ranked Athletics prospect has a 3.86 ERA in his three minor league starts this season. He's walked 6.3 batters per nine in the minors in his career, so hopefully the Angels can be patient and wait for good pitches to hit against a pitcher who's proven to lack command.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Brandon Drury - 2B
7. Gio Urshela - 1B
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
With Hunter Renfroe back in the lineup, we get our first look at the normal starters for the first time in a little while. Matt Thaiss starts a second straight game behind the plate as he's looked better offensively of late.
Oakland Athletics starting lineup
1. Esteury Ruiz - CF
2. Jordan Diaz - 2B
3. Brent Rooker - LF
4. Jesus Aguilar - 1B
5. Carlos Perez - C
6. Aledmys Diaz - 3B
7. Shea Langeliers - DH
8. Kevin Smith - SS
9. Connor Capel - RF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Shohei Ohtani went hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts last night, and has four hits in his last 27 at-bats in a seven-game sample. It's nothing to be concerned about obviously, but it'd be nice to see Ohtani make an impact with the bat tonight.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Can Brandon Drury stay hot? After two home runs on Monday, Drury had two more hits including a triple last night. He scored a run and drove in two. If he's getting going offensively, that lengthens the Angels lineup so much more and unlocks some of that untapped potential we've been missing at times with this group.