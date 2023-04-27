Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Oakland Athletics, April 27
Probable starting pitchers
Shohei Ohtani gets today's start for the Los Angeles Angels as they eye a series victory in the final game of this seven-game homestand. Ohtani started it with a gem against the Royals, he'll look to finish it with a gem today. Ohtani pitched six scoreless innings in Oakland on Opening Day, allowing two hits and striking out ten. He did walk three, but other than that, he was magnificent. The end result is one we'd like to forget, but Ohtani did his part and will look to do so again.
Ohtani will be opposed by left-hander JP Sears. He pitched pretty well against the Angels last season, as he allowed two runs in 5.1 innings of work. He allowed four runs in six innings last time out against the Rangers but also had 11 strikeouts. Should be an interesting matchup for the Halos today.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - P
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Brandon Drury - 1B
7. Luis Rengifo - 2B
8. Gio Urshela - SS
9. Chad Wallach - C
Zach Neto gets his first day off since being called up, and Gio Urshela slides back in at shortstop to replace him. With the Angels facing a lefty and Ohtani on the mound, Chad Wallach being in the lineup was a no-brainer. Hopefully the formerly light-hitting catcher can continue his hot start offensively this season.
Oakland Athletics starting lineup
1. Esteury Ruiz - CF
2. Connor Capel - RF
3. Brent Rooker - DH
4. Jace Peterson - 2B
5. Shea Langeliers - C
6. Ryan Noda - 1B
7. Aledmys Diaz - 3B
8. Tony Kemp - LF
9. Tyler Wade - SS
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
It's hard to say anyone really needs to bounce back following a game in which the team scored 11 runs and won by eight. In his last eight games, Gio Urshela has six hits (all singles) in his last 31 at-bats. The Angels would like his bat to get going a bit, particularly in the power department.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
It has to be Brandon Drury again. He's always crushed lefties in his career and has had a monster series at the plate. He has 7 hits in 13 at-bats, with five of them being for extra bases. Drury's bat coming around would be amazing for an Angels lineup that's been turning it around of late.