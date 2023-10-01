Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Oakland Athletics, October 1
The final day of the season is finally here, and the Los Angeles Angels will look to end it with a win. With a win today, the Halos will not only avoid the 90-loss mark, but will also finish with the same 73-89 record they had last season.
Probable starting pitchers
Carson Fulmer was a late-season call-up made by the Angels as the team just needed arms to get them to the finish line. The right-hander has made two appearances in relief so far and has allowed three runs in five innings overall. He pitched a scoreless inning last week against the Rangers. Chances are he'll go a lot more than just one inning as today's starter.
J.P. Sears wasn't the headliner of the Frankie Montas trade, but has been the best player in the deal so far. He's made 31 starts for the A's and has arguably been their most consistent pitcher, posting a 4.49 ERA on the year. He pitched six scoreless innings against the Angels earlier this month.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Randal Grichuk - LF
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Brandon Drury - 1B
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. Jo Adell - RF
6. Eduardo Escobar - DH
7. Michael Stefanic - 2B
8. David Fletcher - 3B
9. Brett Phillips - CF
Oakland Athletics starting lineup
1. Esteury Ruiz - RF
2. Zack Gelof - 2B
3. Ryan Noda - 1B
4. Brent Rooker - DH
5. JJ Bleday - LF
6. Lawrence Butler - CF
7. Jordan Diaz - 3B
8. Tyler Soderstrom - C
9. Nick Allen - SS
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels managed just three hits all night last night and were being no-hit in much of the game by Athletics rookie Joe Boyle. A bounce back from everyone is needed, but Randal Grichuk failed to record a hit in three at-bats. A hitless night is something Angels fans haven't seen much from Grichuk in the last month of the season as he's been one of the best hitters on the team.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
While the Angels were shut out by J.P. Sears the last time they saw him, Logan O'Hoppe was one Angels player who was able to record a hit against the southpaw. O'Hoppe has hit for a ton of power over the last month of the season, hitting nine home runs in September including a two-run homer last night. He enters this game with a seven-game hitting streak and hits in 11 of his last 12 games.