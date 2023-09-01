Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Oakland Athletics, September 1
The Los Angeles Angels can officially turn the page following a historically bad August and look forward to the month of September when things will hopefully get better. Following an 8-19 August, the Angels now sit at 64-70 on the season and out of postseason contention. They just lost several players to waivers and will run out a roster that features seven new players. The opponent for Friday's game is the Oakland Athletics who enter at 39-95 on the season after losing two of three in Seattle.
Probable starting pitchers
Patrick Sandoval looks to do something he hasn't done much this season, and that's put together multiple good starts in a row. Sandoval pitched well his last time out against the Mets, delivering six innings of one-run baseball in an Angels win. Four walks are too many, but outside of that, Sandoval was good. He's allowed just three runs in 12 innings pitched across two starts against Oakland this season, and has a 3.95 ERA overall in 23 starts.
The Athletics will counter with fellow left-hander JP Sears. The 27-year-old was part of the return the Athletics got last season in the Frankie Montas trade, and he's been one of, if not the best starting pitcher the Athletics have run out this season. He has a 4.80 ERA in 26 starts, but a lot of that has to do with him allowing 13 runs in his last two starts and ten innings pitched. He had a 4.27 ERA before his recent rut, but the Angels got to him in April for six runs in 4.1 innings pitched.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Luis Rengifo - RF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Brandon Drury - 2B
5. Mike Moustakas - 3B
6. Logan O'Hoppe - C
7. Randal Grichuk - LF
8. Mickey Moniak - CF
9. Kyren Paris - SS
Oakland Athletics starting lineup
1. Esteury Ruiz - CF
2. Zack Gelof - 2B
3. Carlos Perez - 1B
4. Brent Rooker - RF
5. Shea Langeliers - C
6. Jordan Diaz - DH
7. Aledmys Diaz - LF
8. Jonah Bride - 3B
9. Nick Allen - SS
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels got a win by scoring ten runs on Wednesday in Philadelphia, but Logan O'Hoppe still wasn't in the center of things offensively. He did hit a double which was good, but that was his only hit in five at-bats on Wednesday, and his only hit in 12 at-bats that series. Overall he has four hits in 36 at-bats since his return from injury (.111 average). Hopefully his bat can wake up a bit in Oakland.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Kyren Paris is in Oakland ready to make his MLB debut. The young shortstop brings a unique combination of speed and power as he's hit 14 home runs this season while stealing 44 bases for AA Rocket City. Paris will have a month to make an impact and should see regular playing time at shortstop. Hopefully tonight against a left-handed starter he can be an x-factor.