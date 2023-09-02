Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Oakland Athletics, September 2
The Los Angeles Angels lost on Friday night in embarrassing fashion, 9-2 against the lowly Oakland A's. Expectations are certainly tempered following what was an awful August and the loss of five key players, but losing the opener of a three-game series by that kind of lopsided score against the 40-95 Athletics certainly isn't ideal. The Angels will look to even the series with a win today.
Probable starting pitchers
Griffin Canning takes the ball for the Angels looking for a repeat of what was one of his better starts of the season his last time out. Canning allowed one run in seven innings against the Mets, allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out nine. Canning will look to improve on his 4.38 season ERA today against a poor Athletics lineup.
The Athletics will counter with right-hander Paul Blackburn. The 2022 AL all-star missed some time this season due to injury, but has been effective when he's been able to take the ball. In his 16 appearances (15 starts) he has a 3.93 ERA in 84.2 innings of work.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Luis Rengifo - RF
6. Mickey Moniak - CF
7. Logan O'Hoppe - C
8. Trey Cabbage - LF
9. Kyren Paris - SS
Oakland Athletics starting lineup
1. Tony Kemp - LF
2. Zack Gelof - 2B
3. Ryan Noda - 1B
4. Brent Rooker - DH
5. Seth Brown - RF
6. Jordan Diaz - 3B
7. Lawrence Butler - CF
8. Tyler Soderstrom - C
9. Nick Allen - SS
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Nolan Schanuel's hitting streak was snapped at ten games as he went hitless in four at-bats on Friday night. He did draw a walk, but it'd be nice to see Schanuel get back in the hit column today and help wake up an offense that managed just two runs on seven hits.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mike Moustakas is a player the Angels have been needing to break out, and he does have good numbers against Paul Blackburn with two hits in four at-bats. Moose is back in the cleanup spot and will look to drive runners in who get on in front