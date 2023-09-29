Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Oakland Athletics, September 29
The final weekend of the season is here for the Los Angeles Angels as their only goal for right now should be to avoid 90 losses. In order to do this, the Halos would have to take at least two of three this weekend against the Oakland Athletics. You'd think this would be easy considering the fact that the A's are 49-110, but the Angels were swept in Oakland earlier this month.
Probable starting pitchers
Chase Silseth returns from the IL for one final start. Silseth landed on the IL after being hit in the face by an errant throw at Citi Field in August and missed a month of action. He had a 3.34 ERA in six starts after being inserted into the rotation full-time and will look to finish strong with another good outing tonight.
Ken Waldichuk was a big part of the Frankie Montas trade that hasn't done much for either side. The southpaw has been in and out of the rotation, posting a 5.34 ERA overall in 34 appearances (21 starts). He faced the Angels the first weekend of the season and allowed six runs in 5.2 innings pitched.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Brandon Drury - DH
4. Logan O'Hoppe - C
5. Randal Grichuk - LF
6. Jo Adell - RF
7. Mickey Moniak - CF
8. Michael Stefanic - 3B
9. David Fletcher - 2B
Oakland Athletics starting lineup
1. Ryan Noda - 1B
2. Zack Gelof - 2B
3. Brent Rooker - DH
4. JJ Bleday - LF
5. Aledmys Diaz - 3B
6. Lawrence Butler - CF
7. Esteury Ruiz - RF
8. Nick Allen - SS
9. Tyler Soderstrom - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels offense no-showed on Wednesday night, managing just three hits and getting shut out by Dane Dunning and the Rangers. One of the Angels players who went hitless was Randal Grichuk who also struck out twice in his four at-bats. Grichuk has been one of the best hitters on the Angels this month and will hopefully finish strong in what will likely be his final weekend with the club.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Logan O'Hoppe's first big league home run was a three-run shot hit in Oakland off Ken Waldichuk. Now, the Angels backstop gets another crack at the left-hander and is doing so in the midst of one of the greatest power months an Angels rookie has had. His eight home runs this month are the fifth most an Angels rookie has hit in a calendar month in the history of the franchise.