Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Oakland Athletics, September 3
The Los Angeles Angels will look to avoid an embarrassing sweep against the 41-95 Oakland A's this afternoon. They lost a tough one on Saturday 2-1 thanks to the team going 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position. The Angels enter the game a season-worst eight games below .500 with a record of 64-72.
Probable starting pitchers
Tyler Anderson takes the ball for the Angels as he looks for better luck this time around. The southpaw allowed six runs in five innings his last time out in Philadelphia, continuing what has been an awful first season with the Angels. Anderson's 5.58 ERA is the fourth-highest among starting pitchers with at least 120 innings pitched.
The Athletics will counter with fellow left-hander Kyle Muller. The 25-year-old was Oakland's Opening Day starter this season against the Angels and he pitched well, allowing one run in five innings in an Athletics victory. Things have taken a downhill turn since then, as he's posted an 8.18 ERA in his other 13 appearances (11 starts) and has a 7.67 ERA overall.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - RF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 1B
4. Randal Grichuk - LF
5. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
6. Michael Stefanic - 2B
7. Mickey Moniak - CF
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Kyren Paris - SS
Oakland Athletics starting lineup
1. Esteury Ruiz - CF
2. Zack Gelof - 2B
3. Ryan Noda - 1B
4. Brent Rooker - RF
5. Carlos Perez - DH
6. Jordan Diaz - 3B
7. Shea Langeliers - C
8. Aledmys Diaz - LF
9. Nick Allen - SS
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Brandon Drury had a rare rough night, going hitless in five at-bats yesterday. He played a big role in the Angels struggles with runners in scoring position, going hitless in four at-bats in those spots including flying out to end the game. Hopefully he'll have a better showing this afternoon.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Kyren Paris has made his presence known in his first two MLB games. He picked up his first hit on Saturday, has walked twice in his six plate appearances and even stole a base. Paris getting on base and showcasing his speed can be a deciding factor for today's game.