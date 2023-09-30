Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Oakland Athletics, September 30
The Los Angeles Angels won the opener of the final series of the season on Friday night, defeating the Oakland Athletics 5-1. They got outstanding pitching from Chase Silseth and Davis Daniel who combined to allow just one run on four hits in the nine innings. The Halos will look to end their season with a series win.
Probable starting pitchers
Andrew Wantz starts his third game this month acting as an opener for the Angels. He last did this in Minnesota and allowed one run in two innings against the Twins. He's allowed one run in four innings as a starter and has pitched well this month overall, posting a 2.63 ERA in 11 appearances and 13.2 innings of work. It's been a nice finish for Wantz who has had his ups and downs in 2023.
Joe Boyle was acquired in the deal that sent reliever Sam Moll to the Reds at the trade deadline. Moll has pitched well for Cincinnati but Boyle has really impressed in his first two MLB starts. He allowed just one unearned run in six innings his last time out against the Tigers, earning his first MLB win. Boyle could be a big part of Oakland's rotation plans in 2024.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Zach Neto - SS
3. Brandon Drury - DH
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Logan O'Hoppe - C
6. Jo Adell - RF
7. Mickey Moniak - CF
8. Randal Grichuk - LF
9. David Fletcher - 2B
Oakland Athletics starting lineup
1. Ryan Noda - 1B
2. Zack Gelof - 2B
3. Brent Rooker - RF
4. JJ Bleday - LF
5. Shea Langeliers - C
6. Jordan Diaz - 3B
7. Carlos Perez - DH
8. Nick Allen - SS
9. Esteury Ruiz - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Jo Adell carried a five-game hitting streak into the series finale against the Rangers but that was snapped as he failed to record a hit in three at-bats that night. On Friday night Adell again failed to record a hit in his four at-bats. He looks to finish strong and make a nice impression heading into the 2024 season.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mickey Moniak returned from his IL stint with a bang, recording two hits in four at-bats including a two-run homer off a left-handed pitcher. That was Moniak's first home run against a lefty in his career, and was a nice way for him to put a capper on his breakout season. He looks to stay hot today against a righty.