Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Philadelphia Phillies, August 28
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Philadelphia Phillies, August 28
The Los Angeles Angels took two of three in New York to begin their nine-game road trip. This week they face another NL East opponent, but this time it's the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies got off to another slow start this season, but are 72-58 on the season after sweeping the Cardinals and currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the National League. Even after their recent series win, the Angels are still 63-68 on the season with their playoff dreams all but dead.
Probable starting pitchers
Lucas Giolito takes the ball for the Angels tonight looking for a second straight good outing. Giolito took the loss his last time out but that wasn't his fault as of the four runs he allowed only one was earned. Of the five starts Giolito has had, he's given the Angels a chance to win four of them yet he has a 6.67 ERA with the Halos thanks to his rough start in Atlanta. He'll hope to avoid having another bad start against a high-powered Philadelphia offense today.
The Phillies will counter with fellow right-hander Taijuan Walker. The Phillies signed Walker this past offseason, giving him a four-year deal and after a rough start he's lived up to the billing. He's 13-5 with a 4.02 ERA, and the Phillies have an 18-7 record when he takes the mound. Walker allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings his last time out in a win against the Giants.
Los Angeles Angel starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Luis Rengifo - SS
6. Mickey Moniak - CF
7. Logan O'Hoppe - C
8. Trey Cabbage - RF
9. Randal Grichuk - LF
Philadelphia Phillies starting lineup
1. Kyle Schwarber - DH
2. Trea Turner - SS
3. Bryce Harper - 1B
4. Nick Castellanos - RF
5. Bryson Stott - 2B
6. Alec Bohm - 3B
7. J.T. Realmuto - C
8. Brandon Marsh - CF
9. Jake Cave - LF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels managed just two runs on four hits on Sunday and a big reason for that was the Mets were able to neutralize Shohei Ohtani. The Angels superstar went hitless in four at-bats with a pair of strikeouts. He'll need to find a way to make an impact offensively in his second ever visit to Citizens Bank Park. Fortunately, he took Taijuan Walker deep in the only at-bat he has against him.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Brandon Drury is a player with a good amount of success in Philadelphia as he has six hits in his 17 at-bats there with two doubles. Drury is coming off of a good series in New York and has a home run in three career at-bats against Walker. He should have plenty of at-bats with runners on base hitting behind Schanuel and Ohtani, whether or not he can come through in big spots could be the decider.