Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Philadelphia Phillies, August 30
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Philadelphia Phillies, August 30
The Los Angeles Angels have lost the first two games of this three-game series in Philadelphia following Tuesday's 12-7 loss. With these two losses, the Angels are now a season-worst seven games below .500. They're 3-7 in their last ten and have had one of, if not the worst August in franchise history. They'll look to salvage the series finale today.
Probable starting pitchers
The rollercoaster season Reid Detmers has had continued in his last time out. Coming off of one of the best starts of his career in which he held the powerful Rangers without a hit through 7.1 innings pitched, had a subpar outing against the Reds. Detmers allowed four runs in five innings, giving up seven hits, walking two, and only striking out three. He continues to struggle to find consistency, which is frustrating. Detmers enters the day with a 5.03 ERA in 23 starts this season.
The Phillies will counter with fellow left-hander Cristopher Sanchez. The 26-year-old replaced the struggling Bailey Falter in Philadelphia's rotation and has flourish a 3.33 ERA in 13 starts and 70.1 innings pitched. He allowed two runs in six innings his last time out against the Cardinals, and has done this in each of his last three starts.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Nolan Schanuel - 1B
2. Luis Rengifo - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Brandon Drury - 2B
5. Randal Grichuk - LF
6. Logan O'Hoppe - C
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Philadelphia Phillies starting lineup
1. Kyle Schwarber - LF
2. Trea Turner - SS
3. Bryce Harper - 1B
4. Nick Castellanos - DH
5. Bryson Stott - 2B
6. Alec Bohm - 3B
7. Brandon Marsh - RF
8. Johan Rojas - CF
9. Garrett Stubbs - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The Angels tied their highest-scoring game of the month on Tuesday by scoring seven runs in the loss. That was encouraging, but Logan O'Hoppe continued to struggle in the loss. O'Hoppe went hitless in three at-bats on Tuesday, is hitless in seven at-bats in the series, and has three hits in 31 at-bats since being activated off the IL. He's only played eight games and is clearly getting back in the swing of things, but it'd be nice to see O'Hoppe have a big game against a left-hander and at the ballpark of the organization that traded him.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Most Angels hitters have very little experience against Cristopher Sanchez obviously as the southpaw has just one appearance against the Halos and that came in relief. Among those who have seen Sanchez is Hunter Renfroe. The Angels outfielder has really struggled in the month of August, but he has a home run in two at-bats against Sanchez in his career. We saw Randal Grichuk break out last night after being put on waivers, let's see if Renfroe can do the same with him being in the same situation.