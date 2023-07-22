Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, July 22
The Los Angeles Angels have won four in a row after defeating the Pirates last night to get back to two games over .500 and are now four games back of the third Wild Card spot. They'll look for their fifth in a row against the struggling Pirates as they continue to try and fend off the Shohei Ohtani trade rumors.
Probable starting pitchers
Reid Detmers takes the ball for the Angels as he looks for better results tonight. After an outstanding nine-start stretch, Detmers has struggled a bit in each of his last two outings. Last time out he allowed four runs in six innings in a loss against the Astros. Four runs in six innings isn't awful or anything, but the way he allowed those runs to score with back-breaking two-out base runners and hits was frustrating to watch.
The Pirates will counter with fellow southpaw Ryan Borucki. The 29-year-old will make his first start of the season and his first start since 2019 as he's been exclusively a reliever since that 2019 season. Borucki has a 4.63 ERA in 11 appearances and 11.2 innings of work this season. Borucki will be used as an opener in tonight's game and considering the fact that he hasn't gone further than 1.2 innings or thrown more than 24 pitches in an outing this season, this outing will be a short one.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - 2B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mickey Moniak - CF
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Mike Moustakas - 3B
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Trey Cabbage - 1B
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Pittsburgh Pirates starting lineup
1. Connor Joe - LF
2. Bryan Reynolds - CF
3. Andrew McCutchen - DH
4. Carlos Santana - 1B
5. Henry Davis - RF
6. Jared Triolo - 3B
7. Endy Rodriguez - C
8. Nick Gonzales - 2B
9. Liover Peguero - SS
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Matt Thaiss went hitless in his three at-bats last night. He's hitless in his last seven at-bats and has just six hits in 38 at-bats in the month of July. Thaiss does have two home runs and has been drawing walks in July, but the once-promising offensive player has hit an extended slump. With Chad Wallach mired in an even larger slump, the Angels desperately need Thaiss to start producing again offensively.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Taylor Ward had another big night last night, hitting a home run and drawing a walk while scoring two runs. Ward has been red-hot for almost two months now and has been the Angels best hitter in the month of July. He'll look to have another big night tonight.