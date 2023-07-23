Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, July 23
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, July 23
The Los Angeles Angels lost a frustrating game last night to the Pittsburgh Pirates to snap their four-game losing streak. The Angels were shut out in what was a bullpen game for Pittsburgh despite numerous opportunities with base runners including a bases loaded nobody out situation early in the game. The Angels badly need a win against a struggling Pirates team to at least remain four games back in the Wild Card race.
Probable starting pitchers
Tyler Anderson takes the ball for the Angels this afternoon looking for a better outing than the one he had his last time out. Anderson only allowed one run against the Astros but lasted just three innings as he threw 85 pitches thanks in large part to five hits and two walks allowed. Anderson will look to provide some length this afternoon after Reid Detmers lasted just five innings last night.
The Pirates will counter with their ace, Mitch Keller. The right-hander is in the midst of a breakout year, posting a 3.73 ERA in 20 starts and 123 innings pitched. Keller ranks sixth in the National League in innings pitched and is seventh in the league with 130 strikeouts. He's coming off arguably the worst start of his season, allowing eight runs on ten hits in six innings with just one strikeout in a loss against the Guardians.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - 2B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mickey Moniak - CF
4. Taylor Ward - LF
5. Mike Moustakas - 3B
6. Matt Thaiss - C
7. Eduardo Escobar - 1B
8. Trey Cabbage - RF
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Pittsburgh Pirates starting lineup
1. Connor Joe - LF
2. Bryan Reynolds - CF
3. Andrew McCutchen - DH
4. Carlos Santana - 1B
5. Henry Davis - RF
6. Jared Triolo - 3B
7. Nick Gonzales - 2B
8. Liover Peguero - SS
9. Austin Hedges - C
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
The entire Angels offense needs to bounce back but Shohei Ohtani had himself a rare off night offensively. The superstar went hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts on the night. It was a rare night in which Ohtani didn't reach base and when those games happen, the team struggles mightily to score runs and win games.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mike Moustakas has been extremely impactful for the Angels from the moment he arrived both on and off the field. His leadership has kept the team together through the tough times, and his power has helped them win games. Moustakas has seen Keller more than any other Angel and has had lots of success against him, recording six hits in 15 at-bats with a home run and four RBI.