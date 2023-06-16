Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Royals, June 16
The Los Angeles Angels look to keep the good times rolling, opening a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium against the Kansas City Royals. The Halos are playing their best baseball of the season, victors in nine of their last 11 games and sitting at 39-32 on the season. The Royals, on the other hand, have lost nine in a row after being swept at home by the Reds. Kansas City is 18-50 on the season, the worst record in baseball. The Angels took two of three against them at home earlier this season.
Probable starting pitchers
The Angels will send Patrick Sandoval to the mound tonight for his first career start against the Royals. Sandoval continued to struggle his last time out as he allowed five runs on ten hits in five innings in a loss against the Mariners. It was a second straight rough outing for the left-hander who now has a 4.52 ERA on the season. He looks to bounce back against a weak Royals lineup.
Sandoval will be opposed by right-hander Brady Singer. The 26-year-old had a good year last season but has been abysmal to start 2023, posting a 6.58 ERA in 13 starts. He allowed four runs in 4.1 innings of work his last time out in a loss against Baltimore.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Brandon Drury - 2B
5. Matt Thaiss - C
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Jared Walsh - 1B
8. Luis Rengifo - 3B
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Kansas City Royals starting lineup
1. Nick Pratto - 1B
2. Bobby Witt Jr. - SS
3. Edward Olivares - DH
4. M.J. Melendez - RF
5. Maikel Garcia - 3B
6. Matt Duffy - 2B
7. Freddy Fermin - C
8. Drew Waters - CF
9. Dairon Blanco - LF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
With the injuries to Zach Neto, Gio Urshela, and Anthony Rendon, Luis Rengifo is going to have to find a way to step up and contribute offensively if he wants to play. He got off to a rough start last night as he went hitless in four at-bats with a couple of strikeouts. He had a good start to the month of June but has cooled off, recording just one hit in his last 18 at-bats.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mickey Moniak is back in the leadoff spot after a huge game last night. Moniak had three hits in four at-bats including an RBI single and a go-ahead home run. He's crushed right-handed pitching, and should have some success against a struggling right-hander tonight.