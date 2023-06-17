Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Royals, June 17
Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Royals, June 17
The Los Angeles Angels have won 10 of their last 12 games and will look to keep the good times rolling this afternoon in Kansas City. The Halos took the opener of this weekend series 3-0 behind an outstanding start from Patrick Sandoval and timely hitting from Brandon Drury. The Angels (40-32) enter the day tied for the last Wild Card spot and are just 3.5 games back of the first-place Rangers.
Probable starting pitchers
The Angels will send Griffin Canning to the mound today looking to bounce back from a bit of an iffy start his last time out. Handed a big lead, Canning allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings of work but did well enough to win. The right-hander has a 2.63 ERA in his last four starts.
The Royals will counter with fellow right-hander Mike Mayers. If Mayers is a name that sounds familiar, that's because he was an Angel from 2020-2022. Most of his work came in relief for the Angels, but Mayers has had some success as an innings eater for the Royals. In his only start of the season he allowed one run in 4.2 innings pitched. His best outing of the season saw him throw six brilliant innings against the Cardinals and carry a combined no-hitter into the bottom of the eighth.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - RF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Brandon Drury - 1B
5. Matt Thaiss - C
6. Taylor Ward - LF
7. Michael Stefanic - 2B
8. Luis Rengifo - 3B
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Kansas City Royals starting lineup
1. Nick Pratto - 1B
2. Bobby Witt Jr. - SS
3. Salvador Perez - C
4. M.J. Melendez - RF
5. Edward Olivares - DH
6. Maikel Garcia - 3B
7. Nicky Lopez - 2B
8. Samad Taylor - LF
9. Drew Waters - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Luis Rengifo had another rough night at the plate, going hitless in four at-bats with a strikeout. Rengifo has one hit in his last 22 at-bats and with all of the injuries to infielders, he's going to be playing a lot. For him to continue to get starts he simply has to hit.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
How about Michael Stefanic? The 27-year-old was tearing it up in AAA and recently had a 62-game on-base streak snapped. If he can hit and provide a much-needed spark out of the second base position that'd be huge.