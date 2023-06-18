Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Royals, June 18
The Los Angeles Angels suffered an incomprehensible loss yesterday, blowing what was an 8-2 lead against a Royals team with the worst record in baseball on a ten-game losing streak. The bullpen is exhausted, but the bats looked great yesterday scoring nine runs. A win today will help fans forget the horror show from yesterday and would help wrap up a very successful road trip.
Probable starting pitchers
Tyler Anderson takes the ball for the Angels looking to give the Angels some much-needed quality length. Both Angels starting pitchers have pitched well this series, and Anderson looks to do the same. After another rough outing his last time out, his season ERA sits at 5.80 through 12 starts. Not great. He faced the Royals once this season and it did not go well as he allowed six runs (five earned) in 5.1 innings pitched.
The Royals will send out their veteran starting pitcher Zack Greinke to try and give them a series win. The former Angel has been a decent innings eater for Kansas City going at least five innings in 12 of his 14 starts this season. He matched up against Anderson earlier this season and allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Mike Trout - CF
4. Brandon Drury - 1B
5. Hunter Renfroe - RF
6. Chad Wallach - C
7. Michael Stefanic - 2B
8. Luis Rengifo - 3B
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
Kansas City Royals starting lineup
1. Matt Duffy - 1B
2. Bobby Witt Jr. - SS
3. Salvador Perez - DH
4. Maikel Garcia - 3B
5. Samad Taylor - LF
6. Freddy Fermin - C
7. Nicky Lopez - 2B
8. Dairon Blanco - LF
9. Drew Waters - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
It might be cheating, but the entire bullpen has to bounce back. Offense was not the issue last night as the team scored nine runs. The bullpen, which had been so dominant in the month of June, completely fell apart yesterday. A clean effort is needed this afternoon to walk out of Kansas City with a series victory.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Hunter Renfroe's bat seems to be slowly coming along after a two-hit game on Friday night before getting yesterday off. Renfroe has great numbers against Greinke in his career, hitting .320 in 25 at-bats with four home runs and seven RBI. One of those home runs came this season in the game Greinke pitched at Angel Stadium. It was one of two home runs Renfroe hit that night.