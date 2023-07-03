Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. San Diego Padres, July 3
The Los Angeles Angels recorded a win they really had to have against the Diamondbacks to salvage the final game of that series. The victory snapped the Angels four-game series as they now prepare to face an underachieving Padres team. At 38-46, the Padres feel like they're on the brink of potentially selling at the deadline despite all of the talent they have. The 45-41 Angels will look to win an important series playing in Mickey Moniak's home town.
Probable starting pitchers
Jaime Barria gets the start for the Angels looking to bounce back from an awful outing against the White Sox. Barria, a guy who had been so reliable all season, allowed five runs on seven hits in just three innings taking a loss against Chicago his last time out. He allowed five runs and it felt like it should have been a lot worse with the quality of contact the Sox had against him. Barria looks to bounce back against the light-hitting Padres.
The Angels will face Blake Snell, a former Cy Young Award winner who is having his best stretch in years. Snell has a 0.86 ERA in his last seven starts, allowing just four runs in 42 innings pitched with 66 strikeouts. Fortunately for the Angels, the Padres are just 4-3 in those starts.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Taylor Ward - LF
2. Mike Trout - CF
3. Shohei Ohtani - DH
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Hunter Renfroe - 1B
6. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
7. Luis Rengifo - RF
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. David Fletcher - SS
San Diego Padres starting lineup
1. Ha-Seong Kim - 2B
2. Juan Soto - LF
3. Fernando Tatis Jr. - RF
4. Manny Machado - 3B
5. Xander Bogaerts - SS
6. Jake Cronenworth - 1B
7. Gary Sanchez - C
8. Matt Carpenter - DH
9. Trent Grisham - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Taylor Ward has just two hits in his last 19 at-bats and has an OPS of .665 against left-handers this season. Why he continues to lead off against southpaws is beyond me, but getting on base in front of Trout and Ohtani against a tough pitcher like Snell feels extra important tonight. Let's hope Ward is up to the task.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Nobody has seen Blake Snell on this Angels team more than Eduardo Escobar who has faced the left-hander 14 times in his career. He doesn't have much success against Snell with just two hits on his ledger against the Padres left-hander, but Escobar has an .833 OPS against southpaws this season including three of his four home runs in 64 at-bats. Hopefully he can have a big night.