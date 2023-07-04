Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. San Diego Padres, July 3
The Los Angeles Angels lost a frustrating game last night and will not play their first game of many without Mike Trout who will miss at least a month with a fractured bone in his wrist. The Angels face a Padres team that was struggling but busted out last night. A win tonight is needed.
Probable starting pitchers
Shohei Ohtani has been pitching really well of late and he'll look to carry that into today in what will be his final start before the all-star break. Ohtani delivered 6.1 strong innings, allowing just one run with ten strikeouts. Ohtani has a 1.86 ERA in his last three starts and will look to improve on that in his first start against the Padres.
San Diego will counter with right-hander Joe Musgrove. The 30-year-old missed the first three weeks of the season and posted a 6.75 ERA in his first five starts after returning off of the IL, but he's pitched much better ever since. He'll take a 2.13 ERA in his last seven starts into tonight's game as the Angels look to break out offensively.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Mickey Moniak - CF
2. Taylor Ward - LF
3. Shohei Ohtani - P
4. Anthony Rendon - 3B
5. Mike Moustakas - 1B
6. Hunter Renfroe - RF
7. Luis Rengifo - 2B
8. Chad Wallach - C
9. Andrew Velazquez - SS
San Diego Padres starting lineup
1. Ha-Seong Kim - 2B
2. Juan Soto - LF
3. Fernando Tatis Jr. - RF
4. Manny Machado - DH
5. Xander Bogaerts - SS
6. Jake Cronenworth - 1B
7. Gary Sanchez - C
8. Rougned Odor - 3B
9. Trent Grisham - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Shohei Ohtani did walk twice, but failed to record a single hit. He went hitless in three at-bats, including a critical strikeout with a runner on third and less than two outs when the Angels were making a push in the sixth inning. Ohtani has a large load to carry and it's even larger now with no Trout.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Mickey Moniak had been playing virtually every day against right-handed pitching already, but with Mike Trout out he will almost surely be in there every day against the righties and will have even more responsibility. Moniak is back home in San Diego and will look to get the Angels off to a fast start today.