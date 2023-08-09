Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. San Francisco Giants, August 8
The Los Angeles Angels look to put an end to an ugly seven game losing streak by evening up the series with the San Francisco Giants. The Halos had a late lead but Carlos Estevez blew his second save in as many opportunities to hand the Angels their latest crushing loss.
Probable starting pitchers
Lucas Giolito makes his home debut as an Angel in tonight's game. Giolito had an outing to forget his last time out as he allowed nine runs in just 3.2 innings pitched in Atlanta. Giolito has to be an ace-caliber pitcher down the stretch for the Angels to make any sort of late push, and that has to start tonight.
The Giants will counter with left-hander Scott Alexander. The Giants southpaw is a reliever who will be making his fifth start as an opener. He has a 3.21 ERA in his 39 appearances and 33.2 innings pitched, and a 4.14 ERA in his four starts.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - SS
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. Brandon Drury - 2B
4. C.J. Cron - 1B
5. Mike Moustakas - 3B
6. Randal Grichuk - LF
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Mickey Moniak - CF
9. Chad Wallach - C
San Francisco Giants starting lineup
1. Lamonte Wade Jr. - 1B
2. Joc Pederson - LF
3. Wilmer Flores - DH
4. Michael Conforto - RF
5. J.D. Davis - 3B
6. Blake Sabol - C
7. Thairo Estrada - 2B
8. Brandon Crawford - SS
9. A.J. Pollock - CF
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Brandon Drury had a rough night last night, going hitless in four at-bats with a pair of strikeouts. He's hitting third tonight behind Shohei Ohtani, and will need to deliver in big moments. The Angels are facing a lefty to start, it'd be nice to see Drury do something big early on.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
Luis Rengifo has been red-hot for a long time, and has been extremely effective against lefties as well. Rengifo has been comfortable in that leadoff spot, hitting .328 with a .974 OPS in 17 appearances in that position. Hopefully he can have another big night tonight.