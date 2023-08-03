Los Angeles Angels Probable Pitchers & Starting Lineup vs. Seattle Mariners, August 3
The Los Angeles Angels got a very disappointing effort yesterday from prized deadline acquisition Lucas Giolito and lost their series in Atlanta. That loss dropped the Angels to 56-53 on the year, four games back of the third Wild Card spot, and in fourth place in the AL West. Fortunately, the Halos can jump up to third in the division with a matchup against the 56-52 Mariners looming. Seattle is coming off four straight series wins, all against quality opponents in Toronto, Minnesota, Arizona, and Boston.
Probable starting pitchers
Shohei Ohtani takes the ball for the Angels in his first appearance since his first complete game shutout. Ohtani dominated the Tigers in the first game of his historic doubleheader, allowing just one hit, walking three, and striking out eight in his masterpiece. Ohtani has faced the Mariners twice on the mound this season and has a 3.27 ERA in those starts. He allowed three runs in five innings with five walks the last time he faced them.
The Mariners will counter with rookie right-hander Bryan Woo. The 23-year-old enters the day with a 4.96 ERA in ten starts, but that's bloated from two rough outings. He's allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his ten appearances including his start against the Angels. Woo's second start of his career came in Anaheim and he allowed two runs in 4.2 innings in a Seattle victory.
Los Angeles Angels starting lineup
1. Luis Rengifo - 2B
2. Shohei Ohtani - DH
3. C.J. Cron - 1B
4. Mike Moustakas - 3B
5. Randal Grichuk - LF
6. Mickey Moniak - CF
7. Hunter Renfroe - RF
8. Matt Thaiss - C
9. Zach Neto - SS
Seattle Mariners starting lineup
1. J.P. Crawford - SS
2. Julio Rodriguez - CF
3. Eugenio Suarez - 3B
4. Cal Raleigh - C
5. Ty France - 1B
6. Dominic Canzone - RF
7. Teoscar Hernandez - DH
8. Cade Marlowe - LF
9. Josh Rojas - 2B
Which LA Angels player needs to bounce back today?
Zach Neto is playing again which is awesome as the Angels are much better when he's in the lineup, but he had just one hit in ten at-bats in Atlanta. The Angels offense struggling isn't only his fault, but Neto picking it up would certainly help.
Which LA Angels player will be the X-factor in today's game?
The Angels scored two runs against Woo when he faced the Angels earlier this year, and both runs were driven in by Shohei Ohtani who launched a two-run homer. Knowing Ohtani was the only Angel who saw him well last time out and the fact that teams have been pitching around him, it's up to C.J. Cron to make them pay. If Angels number three hitters can get hot, teams will be more reluctant to pitch around Shohei.